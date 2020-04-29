Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RELIEF: Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace, Australia Zoo's Terri Irwin and SEALIFE's Quinn Clarke have welcomed the Federal Government's $94.6 million support package for Australian zoos and aquariums.
RELIEF: Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace, Australia Zoo's Terri Irwin and SEALIFE's Quinn Clarke have welcomed the Federal Government's $94.6 million support package for Australian zoos and aquariums.
Politics

Restriction ease, relief funds a boost for beloved zoo

Scott Sawyer
Tegan Annett
&
29th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE easing of restrictions for the coming long weekend is a boost for the team at one of the region's global attractions.

Australia Zoo boss Terri Irwin said the easing of the 50km travel radius would be a boost for the facility, and the local community, and it had sparked the reopening of the gift shop and takeaway, non-contact food options.

Mother's Day items will be up for grabs, including T-shirts and face masks.

Australia Zoo's Terri Irwin has welcomed the Federal Government's $94.6 million support package for Australian zoos and aquariums.
Australia Zoo's Terri Irwin has welcomed the Federal Government's $94.6 million support package for Australian zoos and aquariums.

Ms Irwin was speaking at a Federal Government funding announcement set to assist Australia Zoo and Sea Life Sunshine Coast Aquarium.

Ms Irwin said the funding had essentially saved the day, as the effects of the coronavirus were putting pressure on the business.

Fisher MP Andrew Wallace said he wanted to see restrictions lifted as early as possible, but guidance had to be taken from chief medical and health officers, as the "last thing" he wanted was to open too early and have a second wave, sparking another lockdown.

He said international travel would be one of the last restrictions lifted.

More Stories

australia zoo coronavirussunshinecoast federal government health sea life sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Calls for watchdog to take up fuel gouge

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Calls for watchdog to take up fuel gouge

        News Warwick residents and state MPs demand action after accusing big players of “ripping off” regional areas.

        Southern Downs showcased in global film premiere

        premium_icon Southern Downs showcased in global film premiere

        News The documentary will focus on drought-stricken farmers and their determination to...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best takeaway food

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best takeaway food

        Food & Entertainment Celebrate the essential workers that saved the community from another night of...

        Survey sounds death knell for coal power

        premium_icon Survey sounds death knell for coal power

        Environment Survey backs renewables for Qld electricity generation