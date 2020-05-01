Restrictions discriminate against regional rifle club

TIME TO OPEN: Michael ‘Pud’ Heironymus (fourth from the left) believes ranges should be opened up now.

SHOOTING: Delays in the reopening of some regional rifle clubs have left organisers stumped and advocates itching to get back out on the range.

President for the Goondiwindi Rifle Club Michael Heironymus said it was hard to justify how the sport was different to other codes who were slowly returning.

“At the moment you’re allowed to play golf, and we’re no different to that – it’s a bit of a tricky one to figure out,” he said.

“They’re bringing back footy and they’re all touching and tackling each other.

“Out here, we’re on a rifle range 25km out of town on a private property. It’s not like anyone can just walk in.”

While the club would wait on the final word from the Queensland Rifle Association, Heironymus hoped it wouldn’t be too much longer.

“All the other things are right, except the gathering part because there is usually 10 of us,” he said.

“We shoot on a mound 20m wide so it’s pretty easy to get that distance.

“QRA is following up and we’ll see what happens.”

According to the National Rifle Association Australia chairmanPiers Cambridge, the restrictions were “not made lightly”.

“It is our strong advice that Clubs and Associations suspend shooting to meet the intent of the Government Guidance with regard to social distancing. Ultimately greater effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 now, will mean a quicker return to life as normal,” Mr Cambridge said in a statement.

“These decisions have been hard decisions to make, but we as a Board have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of our members. The next 6-12 months are going to be very difficult times for us as a collective shooting sport.”

Heironymus said he fielded daily calls from members hoping rules had changed.

“They’re mostly older people and they’re chomping at the bit to get back,” he said.

“It’s a social and mental health thing – a lot of people live on properties and this is their chance to catch up with one another.”

On the back of other major prize meets being cancelled, Heironymus was hopeful the restrictions would be over in time for the Goondiwindi annual prize meet in late August.

“We had over 100 people come last year,” he said.

“And hopefully this year we might get a heap more because no one’s been able to go out and shoot.”