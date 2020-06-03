Restrictions lifting: What you need to know

Can I just rock up to the pub? Can I play the polies again? When can I go to the movies or the gym? As restrictions ease across Queensland, we've answered the questions you need to be asking.

On what grounds (eg. medical, funeral, wedding) could someone from interstate visit me in Queensland?

Interstate residents are allowed to visit Queensland for essential medical purposes or on compassionate grounds, such as caring for a terminally ill relative or for a funeral. Weddings are not exempt.

Are gyms allowed to re-open for 24 hours, or do they have to be manned by management?

Queensland Health told The Courier-Mail: "These venues are only able to open if supervised and staff are available to conduct regular cleaning and enforce social distancing." Up to 20 people are allowed at once in gyms, health clubs and yoga studios.

When can I actually go to the movies - none of the cinemas are open when I tried to book last night. Will they expand their hours to fit in more sittings?

Cinemas are opening up gradually, at their own discretion. Indoor cinemas have been allowed to open to a maximum of 20 customers from June 1.

Can I travel into NSW if it is not to a hotspot without having to quarantine for 14 days on my return?

Queensland Health said that no one should cross the Queensland border for any non-essential reason. "All people, including Queensland residents, wishing to enter Queensland from interstate must hold a Queensland Entry Pass and they will need to quarantine if they have been to a declared COVID-19 hotspot."

Can I just rock up to the pub or do I have to book?

The Queensland Government's COVID Safe Checklist recommends that bars and other venues "limit walk-in appointments and client interaction at the counter through the use of online or phone bookings."

Will NRL grounds be able to apply for COVID-safe plans so they can get people in private boxes?

Queensland Health said at this stage, games are not planned to have spectators, but this will be reviewed with sporting codes over time.

Can I go to Straddie on the barge?

Travel restrictions to North Stradbroke Island were lifted in line with Queensland Government restrictions on May 15. Ferries are still taking people, however will not operate on weekends until June 13.

If I go to a resort how do restaurants work, if you can only have 20 people at a time?

Restaurants at resorts are not exempt and thus can only have 20 patrons at a time per room.

Will me and my family, including grandparents, be able to watch our child when junior sport resumes? How will this be managed and monitored?

Queensland Health told The Courier-Mail that people should use "common sense," and that the 20-person-per-game rule applies to players, coaches AND spectators. Inviting relatives means other families may miss out.

How long will I have to continue giving my contact details to sit at a coffee shop?

"There are no plans to change this requirement at this time," a Queensland Health spokesperson said.

Is there a timeline/plan for allowing fans back to sporting venues? What health benchmarks need to be hit for this to be considered?

Under stage three, expected in July, 100 persons can attend a sporting venue. Queensland Health said it would review restrictions upon entering a new stage.

When can I play the pokies again?

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in casinos, gaming rooms and gambling venues from July 10, according to the State Government's reopening roadmap.

How/when will nightclubs reopen? Will there be crowd limits etc?

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen from July 10, with a maximum of 100 people. Social distancing measures such as rigorous cleaning and one person per 4 sqm will however remain in place.

Is singing allowed in church and at funerals in Qld?

A Queensland Health spokesperson said: "choirs of up to 20 people can get together in Stage 2 in a single undivided indoor or outdoor space." However, New South Wales has banned singing in churches and at funerals due to the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

