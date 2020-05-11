Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stanthorpe Fitness Centre employees Skye Muller and Chanel Fonoti. Picture: FILE
Stanthorpe Fitness Centre employees Skye Muller and Chanel Fonoti. Picture: FILE
News

Restrictions softening but clubs no clearer on sport return

Matthew Purcell
11th May 2020 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENSE of normality is starting to return and chatter about a start date for sport on the Granite Belt is happening.

With the Queensland Government announcing an easing of COVID-19 restrictions on May 15 and again on June 12, there's hope that sport could be back soon.

Despite that, sporting clubs and organisations say they still remain somewhat in the dark.

The Southern Downs Regional Council run Stanthorpe Fitness Centre will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

A council spokesperson said they're yet to get advice on when classes and competitions can return to the centre.

Similarly, rugby league and football have no clear path forward.

The restriction softening on May 15 accounts for gatherings of up to 10 people.

Potentially, some form of training could resume.

But coaches and committees are awaiting the official go ahead before jumping back into action.

"I guess we'd like advice from Football Queensland first on what we can and can't do," Ballandean Football Club coach Neil Newman said.

 

Ballandean coach Neil Newman.
Ballandean coach Neil Newman.

 

Mr Newman wants to ensure club representatives are protected before returning to the pitch.

"As a club we want to know what things will be put in place if infections do happen," Mr Newman said.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in it all. Can we modify training sessions? Can the A-grade train at one end of a field and ladies at the other end.

"We're waiting on some sort of guidelines from Football Queensland.

"We're trying to do the right thing by the community and waiting on proper confirmation.

"But I know everyone is keen to play and keen to start," he said.

Stanthorpe Rugby League president Lindsay Adams has the same concerns about a resumption of training.

"Does it mean we have groups of 10 people and train 10-20 metres a part?" Mr Adams said.

"From what we know from Warwick and District, juniors should be allowed to return to training on June 1.

"I assume whatever applies to the juniors will apply to the seniors.

"Fingers crossed we'll know more in the next week or two and we start training somehow," he said.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 isolation restrictions sport clubs
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News Our special offer allowing you full digital access to the best local news for just $1 for the first 28 days only has a few more days left to run.

        Drought Assist gears up for ‘massive’ shed clearance sale

        premium_icon Drought Assist gears up for ‘massive’ shed clearance sale

        News ‘Anything you can think of’: Both new and used will be up for grabs.

        Zero COVID-19 cases overnight, just 18 active cases in QLD

        Zero COVID-19 cases overnight, just 18 active cases in QLD

        News QLD coronavirus: Premier update on COVID-19, zero new cases

        The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        premium_icon The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Boarding students ‘in limbo’ with school return