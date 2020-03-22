Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEGATIVE: The Clifton Community Health Service treated its first suspected case of COVID-19.
NEGATIVE: The Clifton Community Health Service treated its first suspected case of COVID-19.
News

Results returned for Clifton patient tested for coronavirus

Tesa Flemming
22nd Mar 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTORS at the Clifton Community Medical Services have confirmed that a patient who was being tested for coronavirus has returned a negative result.

The small town become alarmed on Thursday when General Manager Brad Jones posted a public notice reporting a patient was being treated for the virus.

Today, Mr Jones posted the good news as an update to the original post.

“Just confirming for everyone that the test results came back Negative,” the post read.

Talking to The Chronicle, Mr Jones said the test brought home the seriousness of the situation.

“We have been a little bit removed up until now, but we have had some patients with concerning symptoms,” he said.

“This is the first case we sent off for testing.”

The results follow the confirmation of four new cases for the Darling Downs Health Services region yesterday.

The region includes the Southern Downs and South Burnett.

All new cases were located in Toowoomba.

As of 3pm, no patients have tested positive in the Southern Downs region.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Jumpers and Jazz will handle coronavirus threats

        premium_icon How Jumpers and Jazz will handle coronavirus threats

        News “The community needs this festival”: Organisers avoid pulling the pin on festival just yet.

        Retired miner finds new calling as jeweller

        premium_icon Retired miner finds new calling as jeweller

        News ENGINEERING and mining was the perfect combination for this Warwick jeweller, who...

        COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        premium_icon COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        News FOUR more people in Toowoomba have tested positive to COVID-19.

        No stopping Warwick’s most piguliar event

        premium_icon No stopping Warwick’s most piguliar event

        News DESPITE coronavirus bans, the community rallied behind this annual fundraiser for...