Resurgent Wolves lead sporting pack’s return to field

Warwick Wolves president Cameron Davey (closest to ball) in action at Queens Park, the venue for Saturday night games.

FOOTBALL: THE Warwick Wolves will lead the sporting pack’s return to the field this week, with tonight’s game against Stanthorpe giving the community their first taste of live local sport in months.

The match-up will be a pre-season “training” game, pitting Warwick’s senior men’s side against the new Stanthorpe United Redbacks team before the restart of the Toowoomba Football League season on July 19.

While the midweek game will be classed as “non-competitive”, Warwick Wolves president Cameron Davey said there would be no shortage of rivalry on the field.

“It’s just a training game against the new Stanthorpe side, but we’ll have our full team to try a few new strategies,” Davey said.

“It will be our chance to get back to game standards before the season starts again.”

Stanthorpe United coach Brad Rubb agreed a “healthy competitiveness” at tonight’s trial game against Warwick would prove beneficial for both teams, especially with his brand-new side still finding their feet.

“They got lifted a week early, to allow us to have this game, otherwise we would have been going into the game on Saturday with no game,” Rubb said.

“It’s just to try and get the boys to gel a bit in a game situation and see what we look like on the paddock.

“We will only get better from game one, we’ve got guys who have never played a game together but plenty against each other.”

The Warwick Wolves men’s side will make their season comeback in an away game against the Gatton Redbacks, coming off two 5-1 wins over their USQ and Willowburn rivals at the beginning of the season.

Despite all teams’ extended three-month break, Davey said he was confident the Wolves would be able to pick up where they had left off.

“We only got two rounds in before we had to stop, so it’s probably going on three months since we played,” he said.

“We’ve had good numbers (at training) and everyone’s been showing good commitment so far, so hopefully that will play out on the field.”

The TFL season is scheduled to play out for its usual duration, with the grand final for the men’s championship draw scheduled for late November.

Both men’s teams and the ladies’ side are still looking for extra players, and the junior season has also had their July 19 kick-off date confirmed.

For more information or to register to play, go to the Warwick District Football Association’s Facebook page.