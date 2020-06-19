Resurgent Wolves spurred on by season start

READY TO STAND OUT: Warwick Wolves women’s team are back into training following a four month hiatus.

READY TO STAND OUT: Warwick Wolves women’s team are back into training following a four month hiatus.

FOOTBALL: The third round of the Toowoomba Football League’s women’s championship will come four months later than scheduled, with kick-off penned for July 18.

The competitions’ resumption has seen football clubs across the region return to the training paddock this week, under heavy regulations.

Warwick Wolves women’s head coach Bruce Greenaway said he was impressed with the strong numbers at training give the games sudden return.

“Numbers are looking pretty reasonable, we had two new ladies come down this week too,” he said.

“They’d previously been down to training but weren’t able to play. Now they’re coming along and will hopefully join the team.

“The girls have plenty of enthusiasm to be back which is good to see.”

The Wolves had a rocky start to the 2020 season, loosing their opening clash against 12- 0 to the Chinchilla Bears.

Greenaway said the difficult early season loss was one that hadn’t dampened players spirits for the remainder of the season.

“Our first game we were caught a bit short on numbers and we lost a few due to injury,” he said.

“Being it was the first game of the season, and it was up against the best team, we weren’t too concerned.

“We’re a new team and it was the first time playing together in a competitive game. I think the girls came off reasonably well.”

The lingering uncertainty surrounding Football Stanthorpe’s season could present the Wolves with a unique opportunity, according to Greenaway.

“(They) don’t seem to be doing much down there way, so there might be a couple of girls looking to join a team or us in the competition,” he said.

“We’ll probably find out more at the next few training sessions.

“If we can pick up another couple of girls from there, we’d be looking to get a bit of depth in the team.”

The TFL are yet to release a schedule for the seasons return, however it is believed only four of the five teams in the championship league will return.

“From what I’ve heard from Toowoomba it will be around 14 to 15 rounds before finals, with the potential for extensions,” Greenaway said.

“For us, we’ll probably play each team three or four times.

“It’s enough of a season to make it worthwhile.”