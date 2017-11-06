Retired jockey tips on Cox Plate form

GREAT RACE: Winx ridden by Hugh Bowman (blue cap) beats Blake Shinn riding Humidor (green cap) to win race 9 the Ladbrokes Cox Plate during Cox Plate Day at Moonee Valley Racecourse late last month. Humidor is one of the tips for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.

GREAT RACE: Winx ridden by Hugh Bowman (blue cap) beats Blake Shinn riding Humidor (green cap) to win race 9 the Ladbrokes Cox Plate during Cox Plate Day at Moonee Valley Racecourse late last month. Humidor is one of the tips for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup. Michael Dodge

RETIRED jockey Kristy Banks believes three of the best chances in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup are three of the top weights.

"The most important factor is ability to run the distance,” she said.

"Almandin is a good chance again, I like Hartnell but my tip is Humidor after a close second behind Winx in the Cox Plate.”

Banks has her fingers crossed another female jockey Kathy O'Hara can win the race that stops the nation on Single Gaze.

"I have ridden in the same races as Kathy and would love to see her win but I question whether her horse Single Gaze can stay the distance,” she said.

Boom Time tip

WARWICK horse trainer Norm Hilton reckons "stick with the Aussies” in tipping Caulfield Cup winner Boom Time to win on Tuesday at Flemington.

"The Melbourne Cup is the hardest race in Australia to pick, it has the best stayers in the world,” Hilton said.

"I watched the Caulfield Cup and Boom Time won it pretty well.”

While he insists a barrier close to the fence is best, he isn't too worried that Boom Time has barrier nine.

"They have a long time to sort it out,” he said.

Tough question

EASTERN Downs Country Racing Association secretary Jim Costello's first reaction when asked for a tip was "that's a tough question”.

"There are no experts on tipping Melbourne Cup winners but I am leaning towards Red Cardinal,” Costello said.

"I just think he has the staying form behind him. Being a European horse, he is a bit unknown in Australia.

"The Europeans focus more on staying events than we do.”

Costello was impressed with the run of Humidor in the Cox Plate when Winx ran a course record.

"I was at the Cox Plate and saw the run for second,” he said.

"He was well ridden by Blake Shinn who has the ride on the same horse in the cup. Blake is up with the best four or five jockeys in the land.

"Humidor will be racing over 3200m for the first time but his trainer has won the cup so should know how to train a horse to get the distance.”

Costello said the jockeys were a key to the result of the cup.

"Barriers make a difference but good riders are able to get a position to give their horse a chance.”

Back to back

WARWICK race caller Anthony Collins tips last year's winner Almandin to win Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.

Collins calls an average of four meetings each week for Sky Channel on the New South Wales mid-north coast, Northern Rivers and Toowoomba but is based in Warwick.

"I am tipping last year's winner Almandin as he has performed well in the lead- up races, including a win at Flemington, and wasn't beaten by much in the Bart Cummings Group 3, a race he won last year in the lead- up to the cup,” Mr Collins said.

Last year in a Daily News story, Collins tipped a roughie, Heartbreak City, for a place and the horse finished with second money.

For a roughie this year, Collins was going with Who Shot Thebarman who has now been scratched.

He has replaced Who Shot Thebarman with Irish horse Johannes Vermeer in his tips.

"I rate Max Dynamite and Irish horse Thomas Hobson as roughies,” he said.

"I think interest in the Melbourne Cup is increasing, it is almost the fashion to be a Melbourne Cup fanatic.”

He will be calling the races at Toowoomba on Melbourne Cup day after travelling to Ballina for a Monday TAB meeting.