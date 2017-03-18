26°
News

Retirement bliss on the Southern Downs

Sophie Lester | 18th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
RETIREES HEAVEN: Joy and John Telfer made the move to Warwick in 2005 after seeing friends enjoy the area and the number of social clubs available.
RETIREES HEAVEN: Joy and John Telfer made the move to Warwick in 2005 after seeing friends enjoy the area and the number of social clubs available. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN John and Joy Telfer were looking for a place to spend their retirement, the Brisbane couple initially chose the Gold Coast.

But, after realising unit living and a busy city lifestyle wasn't for them, they turned their attention west to Warwick.

The couple made the move to the Rose City in 2005 while they were both still in their 60s, joining the growing number of retirees who have settled on the Southern Downs.

"We had been coming here for about 30 years visiting friends we knew from the air force and we'd always found it a nice place," Mr Telfer said.

"Joy had already fully retired and I had been supply teaching on the Gold Coast but apartment living wasn't great.

"We knew we'd have good company here and there was a lot Warwick had to offer."

The couple said they quickly became involved in various social clubs to keep them busy.

"A lot of people don't realise that when you retire is the busiest time in your life," Mr Telfer said.

"I kept supply teaching up until a couple of years ago around the Downs, at Scots PGC, Tannymorel, St Mary's and Assumption.

"I became a member of the Veterans' Support and Advocacy Service, the RSL, and Warwick Woodcutters, as well as charity work and a few other things."

"I joined the CWA and learnt how to do embroidery and the ladies' group at VSASA," Mrs Telfer said.

"I think keeping active is very important because otherwise you could get depressed but you'd be hard pressed to say there's nothing to do in Warwick."

Probus club members Graham and Patricia Zendler, both 74, similarly said the active community and quiet country lifestyle drew them to the Rose City four years ago.

"It was getting too busy where we were living at Eight Mile Plains in Brisbane," Mr Zendler said.

"We had gone up and down highways to the coast and inland and found the Cunningham Hwy to be the most accessible and not too far from our family in Brisbane.

"We found house prices to be reasonable and bought a block of land and built a brand new house out in Rosenthal Heights.

"We both joined the local Probus club and we both volunteer at Glengallan and have loved learning all the history so I think that was important."

Mayor Tracy Dobie said proximity to larger cities and medical services were a plus for retirees looking to move to the region.

"I think people like the rural setting we offer here away from what can be quite cramped living in Brisbane and Toowoomba," Cr Dobie said.

"We have good access to medical facilities with our own hospital and medical centre here in Warwick as well as having visiting GPs.

"Though a lot of people think an ageing population may not contribute as much to the economy, what we find is retirees do bring employment.

"They spend more time and money on leisure activities and eating out at local restaurants and may employ services such as home maintenance and gardening younger people wouldn't necessarily do."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  general-seniors-news lifestyle retirement retirement-living southern downs warwick community warwick people

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Major announcement from Warwick Woolworths

Major announcement from Warwick Woolworths

BREAKING: Warwick is about to take another step into the future after a big announcement this morning from Woolworths supermarket.

Crazy hair for a cure at Little Tackers

Holley Cooke sported rainbow coloured hair as part of the Wold's Greatest Shave event at her childcare centre.

Kids at Little Tackers Childcare took part in a crazy hair day

Gail Lynch's killer fails in appeal

Murder victim Gail Lynch.

Ian Phillip Hannaford was found guilty by a jury in 2015 of murder

Showers to continue well into next week

STORMY SKIES: Caralee Mirfin took this photo of storm clouds rolling in over the Rose City.

AFTER a week that promised so much and started so well

Local Partners

Pigs to bring home the racing bacon

The Hollywood hogs at the Sandy Creek Pig Races this weekend will be tearing around the track faster than a movie star fleeing paparazzi.

Say no way to bullying today and every day

Tammy Brown and Michelle Ferdinand sent the anti-bullying message loud and clear.

Warwick High School is facing bullying head on

Middle management the key for Maryvale XI

PACE: Tom Bourke, pictured bowling for Scots PGC in the Condamine Shield, will play for Maryvale at Slade Park on Sunday.

Maryvale captain knows his side has to dismiss trump Slatter early

Long Tan Cup to feature at April races at Allman Park

Steven Thomas-trained Turbo Teddy wins the 2016 Long Tan Cup Benchmark 65 Handicap.

Warwick RSL Memorial Club race day on April 1

Former Hockeyroo to enlighten sport stars

Kerry Wharton, pictured on the way to equal second in a Warwick A-grade golf championship event, will recall many of her Australian hockey team experiences as guest speaker at Monday night's senior sports award dinner.

Hockeyroo to speak at awards dinner on Monday night at Warwick RSL

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

AMANDA Seyfried has demanded nude photos of her be removed from the internet, days after Emma Watson was caught up in a similar scandal.

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Lifestyle - Short Drive to Town

59 Hancocks La, Mount Marshall 4362

1 1 4 $329,000

One large bedroom * sleepout *lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner, woodheater and ceiling fan *renovated kitchen with electric stove *renovated combination...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!