Return to racing comes at a cost for local trainer

RETURNING TO WORK: Warwick gelding Colpo di Tamburo will have just his second race under the new zoning system on the Gold Coast tomorrow..

HORSE RACING: A seven-week spell is expected to work in favour of Warwick trained horse Colpo di Tamburo when he makes return to the Gold Coast track tomorrow.

The five-year-old gelding had a run of success in the back end of 2019, however new structures to the racing calendar have put him at a loss, according to trainer Leo Roche.

“He’s been racing out of his class all the time lately because there’s no suitable races,” he said.

“Last weekend he had run in the 900m which is too short for him but flew home and placed fifth.

“And another time he got scratched at the barriers through no fault of his own.”

Grateful to be able to continue racing during the coronavirus pandemic, Roche said the calibre of horses in the South West zone made it difficult for country trainers to compete.

“It’s hard but where else can you go,” he said.

“It’s a familiar track for him but it’s hard to win on; the horses that are winning are living on the track virtually.

“Just the classes of horses, they’re just a lot better.”

It’s difficult times for many trainers who have been forced to spell a number of horses due to the lack of racing opportunities.

Southern Downs trainers remain in the South West zone, with racing opportunities only available in Toowoomba, Ipswich and on the Gold Coast.

“I’ve turned all my young horses out because there aren’t race opportunities for them,” Roche said.

“We have 13 other horses that are just getting fed.

“There’s no good having a horse in work if you can’t get a start for him.”

With a variety of race meetings typically available, Roche said he was thankful Warwick trainers were in the more prominent South West zone over the Darling Downs.

“We normally have at least five or six meetings we can choose from but now we have one or two,” he said.

“And all of those horses have to try and get a start at two meetings.

“There are no mid-week country meetings anymore, and the Darling Downs only have races at Dalby and Roma.”

While there is still uncertainty as to how long the restrictions on racing would last, Roche remained hopeful all trainers would survive through the difficult times.

“I’d hate to see the little blokes fold up,” he said.

“It just gets to expensive for these little blokes, and it makes it difficult if you can’t win any prize money.

“You just have to take what you can get and there’s nothing you can do about it.”