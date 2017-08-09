Returning to a doll's house

DEAR DOLLY: Barbara Matthews with some of the dolls she hasrestored for St Vinnies.

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Barbara Matthews

BARBARA Matthews has seen most of Australia, but loves to call Warwick home, despite not being a fan of the colder weather.

"I don't like it all,” Mrs Matthews said.

"I prefer the warmer climates, but I've called this area home now for a long time, so I guess I must be used to it.”

Seventy-four years in fact.

Mrs Matthews was born while her father was away fighting for the Allies in the Second World War and upon his return, the family moved from their Junabee farm into Warwick so Mrs Matthews could attend school at Warwick Central.

"In those days, girls were expected to become mothers and raise families,” she said.

"I found a job at Pigotts in Warwick when I was 16 and worked there for a couple of years until I got married. I'm still married to that same boy, almost 55 years.”

The couple had two boys and a girl and Mrs Matthews stopped work to raise the family.

"After they'd all grown up and moved on, I needed something to do,” she said.

"I don't like not doing anything so I volunteered at St Vincent de Paul and have been doing that for 25 years.”

Eventually Mrs Matthews was given a paid position with the organisation in Warwick and was second-in-charge of operations for eight years.

She gave that position up when her husband retired and the two bought themselves a caravan and set off around the country, starting a love of travel.

"I love to fish,” she said.

"My husband isn't so keen on it, but I just love it, the thrill of getting something, anything on your line is unbeatable.”

Another passion Mrs Matthews holds dear is dolls, stemming from her childhood.

"I have a large collection at home,” she said.

"Maybe 50 or 60 - Everywhere I go I seem to find one to add to the collection, markets, garage sales and on my travels.

"I look after all the ones that come into St Vinnies - I take them home and clean them, do their hair and bring them back for sale.

"My most prized doll is one from the 1930s that's been restored, it would be worth quite a bit.”

Through her years as a volunteer in Warwick, Mrs Matthews has met many people and made many friends.

"It's a wonderful place to live,” Mrs Matthews said.

"Warwick came alive in the 1990s and things started to happen after decades without much change.

"That was exciting and I think the future now is exciting as well. There's a lot happening that Warwick can look forward to and I think the town will continue to move forward and grow.”