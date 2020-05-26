REVAMP REVEALED: New service station to open soon

NEW FACE NICE AS PIE: United petroleum on Wallace St is almost ready to open.

WARWICK locals and those travelling though will be able to fill both their cars and their stomachs from June 5 at the revamped United Petroleum Service Station on Wallace St.

The major revamp, which began at the end of last year, includes a Pie Face outlet.

There will also be a greater range of fuel available.

Owner and manager Umer Farooq said he was “very excited” to reopen the doors after a six-month building process.

“It’s exciting to bring something new that we don’t already have in Warwick,” he said. “There will be fresh pies, doughnuts, very cheap coffee with monthly promotions.”

Mr Farooq said the 24-hour station was in the perfect spot to attract truck drivers and those headed to Morgan Park.

“We have E45 fuel, which is very rare for Warwick,” he said. “It’s for sports cars and only special racing cars.”

The finishing touches are now being put in place, with roadworks, and the shop fit-out currently wrapping up.

With COVID-19 restrictions set to ease, Mr Farooq said he feels the store will open at the perfect time.

“Now travellers are starting to move in the state, and especially for truck businesses, they will always come through and I hope they will be happy with it,” he said.

The revamped service station is currently advertising for more staff members, with three already hired ahead of the opening date.

Mr Farooq said while the opening date is scheduled to be June 5, it is subject to delays.