REVEALED: 6 things that ooze Warwick

DESPITE being a small town, Warwick has a lot of big things going for it.

The beautiful countryside is a good start but some of the things that make this town so great have been built through many years of hard work by many people, lots of whom were volunteers.

Here's a look at a few of the things Warwick got right.

The Pig and Calf Sale

IF YOU haven't spent a Wednesday morning at the Warwick Pig and Calf Sale, you are missing out.

Warwick stock and station sellers McDougall and Sons have been running the weekly market here in town for 126 years.

The original site for the sales was where the Horse and Jockey Hotel now sits but they were moved to the corner of Fitzroy and Lyons St and still draw a big crowd every week.

It's more a meeting place for old friends and every week people visit the sale from miles around.

The well-travelled say our market is one of a kind.

Carmen Fraser at the Pig and Calf. Jonno Colfs

Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft

THE dust has barely settled but it's clear the Warwick Rodeo is a juggernaut.

Massive crowds filled the Warwick Showgrounds over the weekend as the finest rodeo and campdraft competitors in the country gave it their all.

APRA official historian Peter Poole said there was always prestige associated with the Warwick Rodeo.

"In the early 1930s if you won at Warwick you were just accepted as the Australian champion,” he said.

"And even more so these days, if you win here, you're the best of the best.

"But we wouldn't have our rodeo without the members and volunteers, many of them have been around for many years.

"It's grown and grown gradually over the years, thanks to them.”

Southern Downs Steam Railway

WARWICK is home to one of the few working steam railways in Queensland, with access to more than 400 kilometres of track.

The SDSR is run by volunteers and enthusiasts and has been a major tourism drawcard for the region since the first paying customer stepped aboard on Australia Day 2009.

People come from all over the country to take the heritage train, and some trips are booked out months in advance.

Jumpers and Jazz in July

IT ALL started with the eccentric idea back in 2004 that our Palmerin St trees might get a little chilly in winter.

The answer was to knit some jumpers for them, add a little jazz music and presto, you've got a festival.

It took a while to win over the locals, but today the quirky celebration sees thousands of colourful and often woolly visitors stream into town.

Every July Warwick comes alive with markets, live music and lots of smiles.

Cars lined up at Morgan Park. Jonno Colfs

Morgan Park

SOUTHERN Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie is fond of referring to Warwick as the "horsepower capital of Australia'' and if she's right, we can thank Morgan Park for that.

The huge multi-sport facility is busy nearly every weekend of the year, hosting major events from motor racing, motocross and polocrosse to drag racing and horse trials.

The land at Morgan Park was originally an aerodrome in the 1930s, before becoming home to the Warwick Polocrosse Club in 1962 and Warwick District Sporting Car Club Inc in 1965.

The first racing meets were held in the late 1960s and the park even hosted local cricket matches in the 1970s.

Today, thanks to grants, donations, loans and countless hours of hard work, the facility is touted as one of the best in the country.

In 2019 the Polocrosse World Cup will be held at Morgan Park.

Rose City Shoppingworld

IN 1997, developers McConaghy Group took Warwick into the future with a modern shopping experience. Now in 2017, thanks to growth, population and demand, they're doing it again.

The centre changed the face of the Warwick CBD 20 years ago and is set to again as a $40million redevelopment nears its final stages.

