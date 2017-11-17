REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

The 2018 Product of the Year winners, as voted by 13,000 Aussie consumers.

RETAILS giants Aldi and Coles have battled for top spot in the 2018 Product of the Year vote, with winners in 46 categories now revealed.

Aldi ended up edging ahead with 13 wins and Coles took out 12 categories.

Product of the Year newcomers Metcash (IGA Supermarkets) and Chemist Warehouse made impressive debuts, with Metcash winning five awards and Chemist Warehouse with two.

Independent research company Nielsen conducted the consumer research with more than 13,000 Australians.

Product of the Year director, Sarah Connelly, said the survey was the nation's "ultimate consumer poll".

"Shoppers can be confident when they are buying products - whether it be fresh food, beauty items or larger purchases such as electric toothbrushes - that all the guess work has already been taken out by shoppers just like themselves," she said.

2018 Product of the Year Winners (by category)