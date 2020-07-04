REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive areas to rent

BIRD’S EYE VIEW: Cheap rentals have seen city folk flock to the Southern Downs. Photo Katie Cameron

WITH residents faced with unprecedented living costs, Warwick Daily News has compiled a list of the cheapest and most expensive towns to rent in the state Southern Downs electorate.

Analysis of the median house price for the region shows there is a $100 disparity between the cheapest and most expensive communities.

The most expensive postcode to rent a home was 4390- the area encompassing Goondiwindi, Kindon, Lundavra, Billa Billa, Wyaga, Wondalli, Goodar, Yagaburne, Callandoon, Calingunee- with a median rent of $320 per week.

The cheapest rent at $220 was the 4387 postcode - which included Inglewood, Coolmunda, Terrica, Warroo, Mosquito Creek and Bybera.

This map shows the postcodes with the most expensive rent in red and the cheapest in green.

Warwick Real Estate licensee Neil Carney said the region had a "fairly stable" rental market and an vacancy rate which fluctuated between one and four per cent.

"It's been like that for at least 10 years," he said.

"That stability instils confidence with investors and the Southern Downs has been a good investment area for a lot of people with its stable return and low vacancy."

Mr Carney said, regardless of township, there was an increase in renters flocking to the region for its affordability.

"We are finding people can't believe how cheap rent is compared to the Brisbane metropolitan area," he said.

"Especially if you are on a fixed income or lower income, you can find a nice home here for not a lot of money.

"I guess in Warwick you also don't have high density residential areas either. In Brisbane, you could be living on a 250 sqm block but the average Warwick block is 800-900 sq m."