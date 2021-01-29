REVEALED: Crowd favourite crowned Warwick’s best

BEST CAFE: Which Warwick cafe did you vote for?

BEST CAFE: Which Warwick cafe did you vote for?

A desire to put Warwick on the map has pushed Gardens Galore’s owner Sue Hoffman to continually go above and beyond.

The popular cafe and more was voted the Rose City’s very best by Warwick Daily News readers.

Mrs Hoffman said she was “blown away” by the support and win.

“I’m so honoured the public has voted us the best cafe,” she said.

“After all the years of hard work, you have no idea how much that means to me.”

Sue Hoffman said she was constantly thinking up way to put Southern Downs on the map.

When coronavirus threatened business across town last year, Mrs Hoffman took no time thinking outside the box and launching new endeavours like a takeaway pop-up and a back store gelato shop and women’s boutique, Amapola.

“We just keep trying to put ourselves out there and go above and beyond,” she said.

“With Covid last year, we brought in new thing and kept changing things around.

“You just have to keep looking through different sets of eyes, put on rose coloured glasses of different shades all the time.”

Not only a local favourite, the cafe was quickly become an out-of-town attraction.

“We’ve had a massive amount of travellers to the area and had amazing feedback,” Mrs Hoffman said.

“One lady recently put us up on Tik Tok, and we’ve had people come from Brisbane especially because of that.”

Some of the selections at Amapola.

While the cafe was best known for its giftwares and garden goods Mrs Hoffman said it was the staff and cheery customer service which lured people back.

“Its’ the whole thing. Without your staff, a business is nothing,” she said.

“They are a very amazing crew and every one of them works together well and they’re a pleasure to have around.

“Last year was especially a journey all together to make it work.”

As for future expansions, the answer was never no.

“You have to woprk really hard at your business,” Mrs Hoffman said.

“I just want to give it my all and give the very best standard I can.”



