REVEALED: Downs school tops suspension list in 2016

Jonno Colfs
| 9th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
SCHOOL RULES: Approximately 7% of Queensland's state school students receive at least one SDA each year.
SCHOOL RULES: Approximately 7% of Queensland's state school students receive at least one SDA each year. Purestock

IN A one-year period, the number of school suspensions issued at Warwick State High School soared toward half that of total students enrolled.

Data taken from the Department of Education and Training website showed the school of 890 students last year issued 383 suspensions.

This equates to a total of 43.03% for the year.

This figure towers above Stanthorpe State High School who handed out 120 suspension in a roll of 672 students for a total of 17.85%.

But the2016 figures for Warwick State High School are lower than previous years, with 2015 at 45.2% and 2014 at 46%.

In the four years from 2012 to 2016, statewide suspensions jumped 24.6% while the total enrolments across Queensland only rose 6%.

The Department of Education and Training specifies that state schools use a broad range of strategies to address student behaviour challenges.

This includes school disciplinary absence comprising short suspensions, long suspensions, expulsions and in some cases, cancellation of enrolment.

The department's Code of School Behaviour outlines obligations and expectations for maintaining order in state schools, including a requirement to record all unacceptable behaviour that results in an SDA.

About 7% of Queensland's state school students receive at least one SDA each year. Less than 3% receive two or more SDAs.

About 96% of SDAs are short or long suspensions.

The most common school factor associated with SDAs is school type, with secondary schools making more use of SDAs than primary schools.

About half of all SDAs each year are attributed to students in Years 8 to 10.

SDAs are more commonly associated with students who are male and from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

About 61% of the students who receive an SDA each year do not receive a further SDA in that year.

However, students who do receive an SDA have a greater probability of receiving a subsequent SDA.

A spokesman for the Department of Education and Training said the department was committed to maintaining high standards of behaviour in Queensland state schools.

"We support principals in taking strong disciplinary action where a student's behaviour is unacceptable and does not meet the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"The majority of Queensland students are well-behaved and engaged in learning every day.”

The spokesman said there were more guidance officers and external agencies to support students than there had been previously.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bad behaviour suspensions warwick state high school

