REVEALED: Final plans for Rose City FM relocation

ON AIR: Rose City FM will soon be moving to their new home. Photo: Mike Knott

ROSE City FM’s long-awaited relocation has now been finalised, though a deviation from original plans could see construction pushed back by months.

The not-for-profit station’s new home will be at Victoria Park on Wallace St, freeing up their current site of 26 years in the old Rosenthal Shire Council building on Willi St.

Southern Downs Regional Council approved the station’s relocation address in last week’s general meeting, though said the project would not proceed further without further State Government funding.

According to an SDRC spokeswoman, the project worth an estimated $250,000 will be pushed back until further funding is secured.

“The relocation of the Rose City FM station to Victoria Park is fully funded by the State Government’s Works for Queensland program and tenders will be considered at the appropriate time,” they said.

“Victoria Park was assessed as a more suitable location due to its elevation. Queens Park is best suited predominately for sporting purposes.”

Proposed location and building plans of the new Rose City FM building in Victoria Park

Though initial council reports suggested the project could be completed by the end of the year, the spokeswoman gave June 30, 2021 as the long-term deadline.

In an earlier interview with the Daily News, Rose City FM presenter Chris Maddock said the plans were well-received by his fellow volunteers, and will allow the station to produce their own sponsorships rather than recording from home.

“It won’t be a big full-on studio, but it will enable us to produce our own stuff,” Mr Maddock said.

“The rooms will also be more sound-absorbent, so the sound will be a lot crisper, nicer, and cleaner.”

SDRC did not state when tenders would open or construction begin.

