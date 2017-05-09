REVEALED: Funding increases for Warwick schools

A NEW tool is giving Warwick parents unprecedented insight into the amount of Commonwealth funding allocated to their children's school.

The Australian Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion for Australia's schools over the next decade, starting from 2018.

Under the new Quality School reform package, this cash injection will be distributed according to a model of needs-based funding.

More than 99% of schools are expected to see a year-on-year increase in funding under the new funding scheme, recommended by the Gonski review.

A small number of non-government schools which receive more funding than other schools with similar needs will see a small reduction in funding.

The 2011 Review of Funding for Schooling was commissioned by the former Government and led by David Gonski.

In Warwick, the biggest increase in funding is to Assumption College.

Funding to the Catholic school is estimated to increase by $201,200 to more than $5.63million in 2018.

This will jump to more than $7.67million in 2027, or about $17,212 per student.

Over 10 years, this is an increase of just over $11.86million for a total funding of more than $66.2million.

The lowest increase is to Glenie Heights State School. The school is expected to receive an extra $25,800 in 2018 to total $529,900 in 2018.

By 2027 funding is expected to be set at $808,600, or $5,118 per student, for a total of $6,624,000 over 10 years - an increase of just $1,583,000.