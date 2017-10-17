REVEALED: Homewares retailer to open at Rose City soon

LOOK TO THE FUTURE: Bed, Bath N' Table will soon be opening at Rose City Shoppingworld.

A SHOP spot will soon be vacant at Rose City Shoppingworld when John Duggan Chemist packs up and moves out.

The owners are instead opening Priceline Pharmacy opposite Rose City Premium Meats, leaving a space for a new retailer next to The Reject Shop.

Homewares and lifestyle retailer Bed Bath N' Table has been revealed as the store taking up the spot.

Originally scheduled to open in July, Bed Bath N' Table is now due to open at the centre in late November.

A spokesman from Bed Bath N' Table said there was a chance the opening could be pushed back further, but was unable to provide a reason for the delays.

An exclusive range of Morgan & Finch products will be on offer when the new store opens, including designer bed linen, bath towels and homewares.

When the weather heats up, Warwick shoppers will also be able to buy Christmas and entertaining products.

The spokesman said the aim was to create a complete home lifestyle destination, where people can easily visualise products in their own home.

"We always aim to ensure that our brand's unique home lifestyle offering is accessible within key locations throughout Australia,” he said.

"Recognising Warwick as a major growth area within Queensland, the new Warwick location offers an exciting opportunity for Bed Bath N' Table to present our unique home offering to the region.

"No longer will Warwick residents need to commute to Toowoomba or coastal areas to access our range of quality homewares.”

Bed Bath N' Table is currently advertising for a store manager, but more recruitment will be undertaken including for Christmas casual positions.

Prospective employees have been advised to keep an eye on bedbathntable.com.au and seek.com.au for available positions.