Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ELECTION SPENDING: See how much Southern Downs candidates are spending on social media ads.
ELECTION SPENDING: See how much Southern Downs candidates are spending on social media ads.
Politics

REVEALED: How much Southern Downs candidates are spending

Tessa Flemming
20th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT APPEARS Southern Downs candidates don’t believe advertising on social media is worth their while.

New information reveals Southern Downs Labor candidate Joel Richters outspent his fellow candidates on social media advertising in the lead up to the state election - but he only spent a few hundred dollars.

An analysis of the candidate’s Facebook ad spending shows Mr Richters spent $318 on Facebook advertising between August 5 and October 17.

The ads highlight meet and greets within the community and early voting reminders.

His latest video ad, which launched on Sunday, has the potential to reach up between 100,000—500,000 people during the period it’s active.

The 17 per cent majority of that audience are 55-64-year-old men.

Meanwhile, current member for Southern Downs and LNP candidate James Lister has so far spent nothing on social media advertising.

STATE ELECTION: The countdown for the 2020 state election has begun.
STATE ELECTION: The countdown for the 2020 state election has begun.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation candidate Rosemary Moulden was also not running Facebook ads. Neither were Legalise Cannabis Queensland candidate Deb Waldron and Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Malcolm Richardson.

According to Facebook policy, when ads about social issues, elections or politics appear on Facebook apps and services, they’re required to include information about who paid for them. “An issue, electoral or political ad can be identified on Facebook by the Paid for disclaimer,” policy reads.

The Election Commission of Queensland also states social media standards preventing the misleading of voters or defamation apply whether a candidate is posting on a personal or official social media account.

MORE ELECTION STORIES:

Emu Swamp Dam progress caught in more political crossfire

Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

$880m council cash splash to create 17,800 jobs

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW CRAFT: Revitalised rodeo markets promises tourism boom

        Premium Content NEW CRAFT: Revitalised rodeo markets promises tourism boom

        Community At least 150 stallholders from across the state will flock to the beloved Warwick event with a twist.

        GIDDY UP: What’s on for Melbourne Cup in Warwick

        Premium Content GIDDY UP: What’s on for Melbourne Cup in Warwick

        Whats On Seats are sure to be limited at these Warwick Melbourne Cup events. HOW TO BOOK...

        Warwick Christmas classic back on the cards

        Premium Content Warwick Christmas classic back on the cards

        News ‘The holiday season reminds us to focus on the joy and love that we have’: Changes...

        Teen caught trespassing Warwick police station

        Premium Content Teen caught trespassing Warwick police station

        Crime 19-year-old caught in ‘no entry’ area of the police complex.