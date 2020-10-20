REVEALED: How much Southern Downs candidates are spending

ELECTION SPENDING: See how much Southern Downs candidates are spending on social media ads.

IT APPEARS Southern Downs candidates don’t believe advertising on social media is worth their while.

New information reveals Southern Downs Labor candidate Joel Richters outspent his fellow candidates on social media advertising in the lead up to the state election - but he only spent a few hundred dollars.

An analysis of the candidate’s Facebook ad spending shows Mr Richters spent $318 on Facebook advertising between August 5 and October 17.

The ads highlight meet and greets within the community and early voting reminders.

His latest video ad, which launched on Sunday, has the potential to reach up between 100,000—500,000 people during the period it’s active.

The 17 per cent majority of that audience are 55-64-year-old men.

Meanwhile, current member for Southern Downs and LNP candidate James Lister has so far spent nothing on social media advertising.

STATE ELECTION: The countdown for the 2020 state election has begun.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation candidate Rosemary Moulden was also not running Facebook ads. Neither were Legalise Cannabis Queensland candidate Deb Waldron and Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Malcolm Richardson.

According to Facebook policy, when ads about social issues, elections or politics appear on Facebook apps and services, they’re required to include information about who paid for them. “An issue, electoral or political ad can be identified on Facebook by the Paid for disclaimer,” policy reads.

The Election Commission of Queensland also states social media standards preventing the misleading of voters or defamation apply whether a candidate is posting on a personal or official social media account.

