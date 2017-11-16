Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

REVEALED: Junior categories announced for 2018 Warwick Show

SIGN UP: Riley Bacon, Miss Showgirl Tracey Madsen.
SIGN UP: Riley Bacon, Miss Showgirl Tracey Madsen. Jonno Colfs
Sean Teuma
by

DUST off the boots and bring out your finest hat, it's time to get involved in the 2018 Warwick Show.

Entries are now open for the showgirl and rural ambassador categories, and showgirl coordinator Angela Hamilton said a number of new categories were on offer next year.

"For this first time we will have a junior and teen showgirl category,” Mrs Hamilton said.

"The juniors will range from 12-14 years, whilst the teens consist of 15-17 year olds.

"We've received previous interest from girls who wanted to get involved but weren't old enough, so we're hoping they enter.

"We've opened nominations a bit earlier this year to get in before Christmas and get people thinking about it, as well as beginning fundraising if they would like to.

"This year there will still be a judging afternoon and evening, however the showgirl winners will be crowned at the grand entry of the Warwick Show,

The traditional showgirl category will remain open to 18-28 year old women.

The rural ambassador will also run alongside the event, open to men and women aged 20-30, with a junior category for 15-19 year olds.

To nominate for any of the 2018 Warwick Show categories, pick up a form from the Warwick Show office. For more information, call Angela Hamilton on 0438 714 955.

Topics:  rural ambassador showgirl warwick show

Warwick Daily News
Warwick schools to go solar under Labor

Warwick schools to go solar under Labor

A re-elected Palaszczuk Government will invest in 94 schools in Darling Downs/South West region as part of a $97 million plan

JOBS JOBS JOBS: 18 jobs up for grabs in Warwick today

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities going for Warwick at the moment.

Looking for work? Take a look right here

YES! Heidi can't get the smile off her face

GREAT DAY: Heidi Ellis (right) says marriage with partner Jake McCafferty is possible now Australia has said yes to marriage equality.

A former Warwick transgender woman is rapt with the survey result

Kitten crushed after litter dumped at Warwick tip

Wildlife carer Pascale Farrow is disgusted someone would deliberately dump these kittens knowing they would be likely to die.

One kitten died, crushed by the weight dumped in from above

Local Partners