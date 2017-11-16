REVEALED: Junior categories announced for 2018 Warwick Show

DUST off the boots and bring out your finest hat, it's time to get involved in the 2018 Warwick Show.

Entries are now open for the showgirl and rural ambassador categories, and showgirl coordinator Angela Hamilton said a number of new categories were on offer next year.

"For this first time we will have a junior and teen showgirl category,” Mrs Hamilton said.

"The juniors will range from 12-14 years, whilst the teens consist of 15-17 year olds.

"We've received previous interest from girls who wanted to get involved but weren't old enough, so we're hoping they enter.

"We've opened nominations a bit earlier this year to get in before Christmas and get people thinking about it, as well as beginning fundraising if they would like to.

"This year there will still be a judging afternoon and evening, however the showgirl winners will be crowned at the grand entry of the Warwick Show,

The traditional showgirl category will remain open to 18-28 year old women.

The rural ambassador will also run alongside the event, open to men and women aged 20-30, with a junior category for 15-19 year olds.

To nominate for any of the 2018 Warwick Show categories, pick up a form from the Warwick Show office. For more information, call Angela Hamilton on 0438 714 955.