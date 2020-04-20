Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOLD LOTTO WINNER: The Southern Downs man revealed his birthday secret to securing the win.
GOLD LOTTO WINNER: The Southern Downs man revealed his birthday secret to securing the win.
News

REVEALED: Killarney Lotto winner steps forward to claim prize

Georgie Hewson
20th Apr 2020 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Southern Downs resident who became $608,714.79 richer in the Gold Lotto stepped forward to claim his prize on Friday afternoon.

Confirming his life-changing prize with an official from the Lott, the man who wished to stay anonymous, recounted how he discovered his good fortune two weeks ago.

“I actually checked my ticket at about 2am last Sunday morning after the draw,” he said.

“I just had a funny feeling I had better check it, it’s pretty good, I couldn’t quite believe it.”

The winner said the secret to his success was marketing his Gold Lotto entries with family birthdays.

“I’ve been playing Lotto for a while and I’ve been marking my entry with family birthdates,” he said.

“We haven’t had the chance to celebrate just yet, but maybe we’ll crack open a bottle of champagne soon.”

The man who purchased the ticket from Killarney Newsagency said he plans to use the money for his retirement.

“We’ll wait until we see the money in the bank before we make too many plans but we’re certainly going to use it as a nest egg for our retirement.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        premium_icon ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        Employment More than 14,000 new jobs would be created across Queensland under a $608 million "battleplan" to fight the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

        ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        premium_icon ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        Business Peter Beattie’s grim warning if Virgin folds

        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers, parents face unprecedented start to school today

        Isolation birthdays are just as important

        premium_icon Isolation birthdays are just as important

        News CELEBRATIONS in isolation don’t have to be lonely, here’s some tips to keep the...