REVEALED: Killarney Lotto winner steps forward to claim prize

GOLD LOTTO WINNER: The Southern Downs man revealed his birthday secret to securing the win.

THE Southern Downs resident who became $608,714.79 richer in the Gold Lotto stepped forward to claim his prize on Friday afternoon.

Confirming his life-changing prize with an official from the Lott, the man who wished to stay anonymous, recounted how he discovered his good fortune two weeks ago.

“I actually checked my ticket at about 2am last Sunday morning after the draw,” he said.

“I just had a funny feeling I had better check it, it’s pretty good, I couldn’t quite believe it.”

The winner said the secret to his success was marketing his Gold Lotto entries with family birthdays.

“I’ve been playing Lotto for a while and I’ve been marking my entry with family birthdates,” he said.

“We haven’t had the chance to celebrate just yet, but maybe we’ll crack open a bottle of champagne soon.”

The man who purchased the ticket from Killarney Newsagency said he plans to use the money for his retirement.

“We’ll wait until we see the money in the bank before we make too many plans but we’re certainly going to use it as a nest egg for our retirement.”