NEW STORE: The major surf fashion franchise will make its way to Warwick within months. Picture: file
REVEALED: Major surf fashion retailer to open in Warwick

Jessica Paul
4th Feb 2021 5:00 PM
A major surf fashion retailer is set to join the Warwick ranks in just a few months, giving residents access to big-name brands right on their doorstep.

Surf Dive ‘n’ Ski will set up shop in Rose City Shoppingworld, taking the 178 sqm space next to Big W, formerly occupied by Millers.

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa expected the welcome new addition would attract huge community interest.

“There is no other store like this in Warwick,” Ms de Lissa said.

“We know the Warwick and surround community will be excited to see them open and support them well.”

The Warwick franchise is expected to open around Easter, but a clear date remains unconfirmed at this stage.

Surf Dive ‘n’ Ski retail marketing manager for Australia and New Zealand Daniel Boxall shared the Warwick team’s excitement.

“We can’t wait to bring the home of summer to the Warwick community,” Mr Boxall said.

“While stocking the leading brands in surf, skate, and street including Billabong, Quiksilver, Roxy, and RVCA, we pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and product knowledge throughout our stores.”

The new franchise announcement comes as the Rockmans and Millers outlets in Warwick both closed their doors last month.

