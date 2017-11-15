REVEALED: Medical centre opening date

NEW LOOK: An artist's impression of the Palmerin St entry after the development at Rose City Shoppingworld in Warwick is complete.

A NEW medical centre will be opening its doors in Warwick in the new year, with the opening date today confirmed as January 15.

The Rose City Medical Centre was scheduled to open this month behind Priceline Pharmacy.

The centre is owned by O Plus Health and owner Chris Owen said construction delays were to blame for the set back, but would not comment further on the work yet to be done.

Mr Owen said a doctor was yet to be hired but there would be one ready for opening day.

"We're going through the processes, obviously sometimes it's a bit hard in rural areas," he said.

"So if there is anyone who is interested we encourage them to contact us."

Rose City Medical Centre will offer general practice treatment with a view to expanding into speciality areas such as skin care.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed for Priceline Pharmacy, but Mr Owen said it could be December 1.

John Duggan Chemist closed its doors last month with a view to reopening with the new brand on November 14.

Mr Owen said all staff were being paid wages as normal during the changeover period.

"It's going to be a bit of a transition and we're excited to bring a national retail offering to Warwick," he said.

"The women of Warwick should be very excited."