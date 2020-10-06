REVEALED: New business to join Rose City

OPEN SOON: The vacancy could soon be occupied by another locally owned bakery. Picture: Chaiwat Hemakom

AS ONE business closes, another one opens, with Warwick soon to welcome yet another new vendor to its ranks.

Country Bourne Bakery, located opposite Coles in the Rose City Shoppingworld, closed down about three weeks ago after opening in December 2018.

Centre marketing manager Louise de Lissa said the ideal new tenant would be a locally-owned bakery to suit the centre's "fresh food precinct".

"We don't have any details on who will be taking it on, but they're looking at a potential new bakery operator," Ms de Lissa said.

"We're definitely keen to incorporate another bakery in there, but the problem with being in a regional area is it isn't always as easy it seems to find a new tenant.

"We're going to do our best to try to bring in new and local operators, which is our other focus with this."

Ms de Lissa said it was the owner's decision to close down, though was unable to disclose any more information.

Country Bourne Bakery was also contacted by the Daily News for comment, but did not respond before deadline.

A new bakery would be the third to go into the space within as many years, after Country Bourne took over from The Bread Factory in mid-2018.

It would be one of several businesses soon to open their doors in Rose City Shoppingworld, with cafe franchise Espresso Max also inching towards their opening date.

