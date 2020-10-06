Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
OPEN SOON: The vacancy could soon be occupied by another locally owned bakery. Picture: Chaiwat Hemakom
OPEN SOON: The vacancy could soon be occupied by another locally owned bakery. Picture: Chaiwat Hemakom
Business

REVEALED: New business to join Rose City

Jessica Paul
6th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS ONE business closes, another one opens, with Warwick soon to welcome yet another new vendor to its ranks.

Country Bourne Bakery, located opposite Coles in the Rose City Shoppingworld, closed down about three weeks ago after opening in December 2018.

Centre marketing manager Louise de Lissa said the ideal new tenant would be a locally-owned bakery to suit the centre's "fresh food precinct".

"We don't have any details on who will be taking it on, but they're looking at a potential new bakery operator," Ms de Lissa said.

"We're definitely keen to incorporate another bakery in there, but the problem with being in a regional area is it isn't always as easy it seems to find a new tenant.

"We're going to do our best to try to bring in new and local operators, which is our other focus with this."

Ms de Lissa said it was the owner's decision to close down, though was unable to disclose any more information.

Country Bourne Bakery was also contacted by the Daily News for comment, but did not respond before deadline.

A new bakery would be the third to go into the space within as many years, after Country Bourne took over from The Bread Factory in mid-2018.

It would be one of several businesses soon to open their doors in Rose City Shoppingworld, with cafe franchise Espresso Max also inching towards their opening date.

 

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Skull found in forest near Warwick

'Everyone's in tourism': New push to attract visitors

Weekend boom brings campsite back from brink

Son's search inspired by the father he never knew

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News The Premier has urged Queenslanders to allow her to get on with the job of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the state’s economic recovery.

        • 6th Oct 2020 10:57 AM
        • 1 grc_voter
        Skull found in forest near Warwick

        Premium Content Skull found in forest near Warwick

        News The discovery of the what is believed to be a human skull is being investigated by...

        Warwick Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        ‘Everyone’s in tourism’: New push to attract visitors

        Premium Content ‘Everyone’s in tourism’: New push to attract visitors

        News Latest campaign spreads the word about the Rose City and Chamber is urging...