REVEALED: New cafe slated for centre in coming weeks

OPENING UP: New cafe will rejoice Rose City Shoppingworld shoppers. Photo: John McCutcheon

WARWICK diners could soon be feasting on a new Rose City Shoppingworld cafe, with owners confirming the store would open within 4-6 weeks.

Espresso Max, a coffee chain with a Toowoomba base, will fill a long-awaited gap near the Coles side of the centre.

The opening is part several scheduled across the state in coming months and owner Julie Nguyen said the Rose City spot was a special one for the team.

"We have quite a few coming up but Warwick, I guess, is quite close to our heart," she said.

"Our first store was in Toowoomba and we found we liked it a lot, so we wanted to focus on the local community."

The Espresso Max franchise will expand to Warwick within a few weeks.

Ms Nguyen expected the store could employee 20-25 staff, on a rotational basis.

She also said the cafe would be fully licensed and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"The difference with us is that we employ qualified chefs and all food is freshly made," she said.

The announcement comes as the McConaghy Built Pty Ltd filed a development application for alfresco dining for the spot late last month.

Espresso Max launched its first Toowoomba store in 2018, and now have eight locations to their name.