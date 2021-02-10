REVEALED: New developments to shake-up Southern Downs

DEVELOPMENT BOOM: Top five developments that could hit the Southern Downs this year. Picture: iStock

The development boom that swept through the Southern Downs in 2020 only looks to be ramping up this year, with new proposals flooding in each week.

Whether it’s a new industrial or hospitality business or a spate of potential accommodation hot spots, towns from Warwick to the Granite Belt could be set to benefit.

Find our top five picks for the most exciting developments in the pipeline right now below:

Proposed site for Budget Steel Warwick at the corner of Project and Enterprise Sts. Picture: SDRC

BUDGET STEEL WARWICK

A site at the corner of Project and Enterprise Sts in Warwick’s industrial area could soon be home to an extension of a mainstay metalworking business.

Gasmith Investments has proposed using the vacant site as an additional site for Budget Steel Warwick, currently located at 149 McEvoy St.

The development application stated the site would be used for “the storage, sales, and customising of lengths of steel products”.

Main access to the site would be via Progress St, with 14 parking spaces provided.

The applicants lodged their development proposal with Southern Downs Regional Council on January 29, with no decision made as yet.

Approved site for Four Fires Brewery at Berat. Picture: SDRC

BERAT BREWERY

The Warwick area is set to welcome its first craft brewery, with an application for a brewery in small town Berat now approved.

Anthony and Sarah Brand’s Four Fires Brewery will be located at 73 Gwynnes Rd, with the “micro-production” site to focus on delivering a core range of western European-style craft beer to nearby pubs and cafes.

“From a production brewery, we hope to grow into a brew pub in the town of Warwick, with also a tasting room in Allora,” the couple’s development application read.

The application was approved earlier this week, but no timeline for the development has been given at this stage.

Proposed floor plan for a short-term accommodation spot at Eukey. Picture: SDRC

NEW EUKEY ACCOMMODATION

A new short-term accommodation spot at Eukey on the Granite Belt was approved by the council earlier this year.

Set on more than 155 acres of private property at 883 Pyramids Rd, bordering Girraween National Park, the existing house will be converted to host up to six guests at a time.

The development application stated there were more than 7km of open bushwalking and mountain biking tracks throughout the property.

Land owners John Humphrey, Bronwyn Humphrey, and Steward Knowles indicated they would continue to live at the home when it is not rented out.

Proposed site plan for glamping accommodation spot at Eukey. Picture: SDRC

GLAMPING AT SEVERNLEA

A new short-term accommodation spot could soon bring a little bit of luxury to staying on the Granite Belt.

The proposal for a glamping spot at 199 Stabiles Rd, Severnlea is currently awaiting council approval, with the potential site to back onto the Severn River.

The accommodation will consist of two large canvas tents equipped with a front veranda, windows, with each designed to house up to two guests.

Proposed location for a new six-bedroom accommodation spot on an Applethorpe strawberry farm. Picture: SDRC

NEW BACKPACKERS’ ACCOMMODATION

Rural workers on the Granite Belt could soon have a new place to stay, if an application for a 12-guest accommodation site is approved.

The 31.2ha strawberry farm at 81 Aerodrome Rd, Applethorpe currently has a six-bedroom home with two bathrooms and living, kitchen, and dining areas.

The proposed development, submitted by town planning company Adapt on behalf of Antonio Baronio, would see another six-bedroom building added to the property.

The application stated existing driveways and parking facilities would remain in place.

SDRC is yet to make a decision regarding the development.

