OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The Little Larder Stanthorpe is preparing to open their doors on November 9, offering a New York style cafe experience.
News

REVEALED: New York inspiration behind new cafe

Emily Clooney
29th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
A SLICE of New York City is set to make its way to the Southern Downs when the doors to the region’s newest cafe open.

The Little Larder, located in Stanthorpe will officially open on November 9 and is expected to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner six days a week.

Owner Cam Giddings said the region’s need for boutique cafes, particularly those serving alcohol, inspired him and his mother, Roz to start the business.

“I’ve always enjoyed food and hospitality, so I thought I was going to do something that didn’t exist in a small town,” Mr Giddings said.

“There’s something missing here for a demographic that is in its own right and there is money for it in this town.”

Drawing inspiration from his time working for QANTAS Interational, Mr Giddings’s said the café’s fit-out was reflective of the city that never sleeps.

Mr Giddings, who was stood down at the height of the pandemic, said COVID restrictions forced him to think creatively about how to run the cafe.

“It was quite daunting because you can see a lot of businesses have been impacted in a negative way and you’re investing a lot of cash into something the town may not like,” he said.

“We’ve primed the business so that if we go into a second lockdown we can continue in a takeaway format.

“The biggest thing was thinking long-term and how to design a business model that fits the new normal.”

The Little Larder, Stanthorpe's newest cafe, has taken inspiration from New York City.
While the cafe is yet to open, Mr Giddings said there had been an overwhelmingly positive response to the restaurant, which intends to offer happy hour daily and bottomless brunches on Sunday.

“The support that we’ve had has been incredible and there’s nothing wrong with a bit of competition,” he said.

“I think we’ve got something different to be able to offer with tapas and cocktails.

“We also want to look after our locals but play a huge part in the tourism and economy for the town.”

The Little Larder will open on November 9 and can be found at 19 Railway St, Stanthorpe.

