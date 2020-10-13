REVEALED: Next step in $5.8 mill Warwick school upgrade

BIG BUCKS: 2020 Warwick High leaders Sophie Waples, Rani Towson, Isaac Beh and Lachlan Boal may narrowly miss out on the announcement.

MORE information has been revealed about Labor’s whopping $5.8 million promise to the Warwick State High School community.

In one of the biggest election commitments for Warwick so far, Labor candidate Joel Richters announced the only state-funded Warwick high school could see substantial upgrades roll its way if Labor is re-elected.

Education Minister Grace Grace told the Warwick Daily News the funding would go toward a state-of-the-art multipurpose hall worth over $5 million and a disability access project for the school’s amenities.

It would provide up to 19 new local jobs while in construction.

Ms Grace said the projects would begin soon after the results of the October election were revealed.

“If re-elected, the Palaszczuk Government will start construction on the disability access project next year,” she said.

“The timing of the hall’s construction depends on the re-election of the Palaszczuk Government.”

Warwick State High School is one in a bundle of schools slated to receive $1 billion in funding as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s Great Schools, Great Future education policy, aiming to “modernise state schools and support local jobs.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced an additional $1 billion in funding for Queensland schools, which will see modern learning facilities built in schools across the state. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

In the Darling Downs alone, it would be part of $62 million in funding being spread across 20 schools.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s plan for economic recovery from COVID-19 begins with job creation,” she said.



“We always encourage our schools to engage local tradespeople to complete maintenance works and smaller jobs in school.

“By investing in new and upgraded school infrastructure we are providing world-class education facilities for Queensland students.”

On Sunday, Mr Richters said the project had been on the school infrastructure priority list “for some time now”.

He also promised apprenticeship roles could be created at Warwick TAFE with construction but Ms Grace was unable to comment further.

Warwick State High School declined to comment on the promise while the State Government was in caretaker mode.