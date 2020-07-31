FULL LIST: NSW eateries breaching food safety amid COVID-19

Eateries across NSW have been slapped with hefty fines from local councils for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Food Authority's name and shame register on Tuesday revealed its latest round of offenders - with many businesses being fined for dirty premises, pests, expired food and no hand washing facilities from March to May.

The crackdown coincided with the state's rising battle with COVID-19, with local cases rising between March and May, prompting the government to implement tough lockdown rules.

Many businesses were fined for having unclean benches and equipment. Picture: istock

The fines are separate to breaches of public health orders under NSW Health.

Among the top offenders was Killara Bakery in East Killara which was fined for four offences on March 9 - when authorities were urging businesses to be vigilant with hygiene practices to stop the virus's spread.

The bakery was fined a total of $3520 for selling food past its use-by date and failing to ensure staff members who handled the food operations had sufficient knowledge about hygiene.

Killara Bakery at East Killara.

A spokesman for the business said the issue had been related to communication and the business was working on improving its handling of hygiene and food items.

"Their English isn't very good so it came down to communication. We are working on communicating (the rules) to them better and making sure they understand it better," the spokesman said.

Killara Bakery received fines totalling $3520.

Jackos Bakery in Raymond Terrace was handed two fines on April 8 and two more on May 28 totalling $1760.

The Port Stephens takeaway store failed to have appropriate pest control or keep its benches and food surfaces in a clean and sanitary condition.

The bakery received another fine a month earlier on March 10 for failing to keep equipment and fixtures clean.

Thai Square restaurant in Springwood was given three fines on March 18 for offences including failing to supply soap and single use towels for patrons, failing to remove or prevent pests at the facility despite previous warnings and not meeting cleanliness standards.

The Daily Telegraph reached out to the two eateries for comment.

A spokeswoman for the NSW Food Authority said the agency had been working with local businesses to support them in meeting hygiene requirements.

The department has launched a free COVID-19 food safety course for businesses to brush on what's required of them.

Eateries across NSW that were fined between March and May:

● Regents Park Food and Gifts: Unclean surfaces for food.

● Huts Bazar Fruits and Mixed Business: No temperature control device and failed to display potentially dangerous food at the right temperature.

● Winter Garden by Zouki: Failed to display potentially dangerous food at the right temperature.

● Fun House: Food not stored correctly to stop contamination.

● Yummy Nest Ashfield: Failed to display potentially dangerous food at the right temperature.

● Kendal Street cafe: Unclean food premises.

● Killara Bakery: Sold food past use by date and failed to ensure that food was being handled by staff who had sufficient knowledge about hygiene.

● Sri Lakshmi Supermarket: Failed to comply with a prohibition order.

● House of Thai: No easily accessible hand washing facilities and unclean premises.

● Bo Larn: Unclean premises.

● Bonolota Fine Dining: No easily accessible hand washing facilities.

● Jackos Bakery: Failing to keep equipment and fixtures clean, to have appropriate pest control and to keep its benches and food surfaces in a clean and sanitary condition.

● Canton Noodle House: Unclean premises.

● Tandoori Dhaka: No food safety supervisor appointed.

● Grand Fortune Seafood Restaurant: Unclean fixtures, fittings, and equipment.

● Wonderful Noodle Bar and Restaurant: No single use towels supplies at hand washing sinks.

● Bongo House: No temperature control device and failed to display potentially dangerous food at the right temperature.

● Village Tavern Auburn: Sewage and water disposal is not in accordance with regulation.

● Pizza Pasta Bene: Unclean fixtures, fittings, and equipment.

● Thai Square Springwood: Unclean premises, failed to remove or prevent pests and failed to supply soap and single use towers for hand washing.

● Michel's Patisserie Lithgow: Failed to provide single use towels at hand washing sinks.

● Grab n Gobble Takeaway Armidale: Failed to stop or prevent likelihood of food contamination.

● Crust Pizza Queanbeyan: Unclean food contact surfaces.

● Fich at Petersham: Sale of food that is not of the nature or substance demanded by the purchaser.

● Noodle Paradise: Failed to store potentially dangerous food at the right temperature.

● Costi's Fishmarket: Failed to provide single use towels at hand washing sinks.

● Eaton Gardens Chinese Restaurant: Failed to remove or prevent pests despite previous warnings.

