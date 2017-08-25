17°
REVEALED: Our top 10 places for booming real estate

25th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

IN ANY real estate market, some suburbs are going to stand out from the crowd.

In the Toowoomba region there have been some big price gains for some real estate markets.

The best-performing location for price increase in the past year was Millmerran, with prices increasing a whopping 30.8% to $240,000.

Even with this capital growth, the town is still extremely affordable.

The next top performer was the Wilsonton unit market, gaining 18.5% in the past year to a median price of $281,500.

Wilsonton's location, the affordability of units and the changing needs and expectations of some buyers have all influenced this increase.

The Centenary Heights unit market also features in the top 10 best performers for capital growth, sitting at number six with an increase of 10.9% to a median sales price of $365,000.

Prince Henry Heights, Hodgson Vale and East Toowoomba round out the top five.

Prince Henry Heights had a gain of 15.9% to a median price of $700,000, Hodgson Vale grew by 11.7% to $627,500 and East Toowoomba was up 11.2% to $495,000.

Blue Mountain Heights rose by 8.8% to $620,000, Toowoomba City by 8.3% to $375,000, Goombungee by 8% to $270,000 and Torrington by 7% to $535,000.

In the Warwick region, the top three performers were Allora, Rosenthal Heights and Stanthorpe.

The Allora market increased 4.8% to $240,000, Rosenthal Heights climbed 3.4% to $340,000 and Stanthorpe rose 2% to $250,000.

TOP PERFORMERS

Millmerran 30.8%

Wilsonton units 18.5%

Prince Henry Heights 15.9%

Hodgson Vale 11.7%

East Toowoomba 11.2%

Centenary Heights units 10.9%

Blue Mountain Heights 8.8%

Toowoomba City 8.3%

Goombungee 8%

Torrington 7%

 

WARWICK

Allora 4.8%

Rosenthal Heights 3.4%

Stanthorpe 2%

Warwick houses -0.8%

Warwick units -13.5%

Killarney-18.2%

  • This story is just one of the many insights featured in the 84-page Sold On Toowoomba and Darling Downs property report. To read the report, pick up a copy of today's The Chronicle.
Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  home property real estate sale sold on toowoomba unit

