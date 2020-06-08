Pig and Calf sale ready to welcome back crowds

WE’RE BACK: McDougall and Sons Agent Dennis Bourke is counting down the days until more people will be able to visit the Pig and Calf in July.

THE date has been set for the highly anticipated return of the Pig and Calf's poultry sale.

McDougall and Sons agent Dennis Bourke said he hoped the addition to the weekly sale on July 15 will encourage more attendance.

"There's been ten or a dozen tops at the pig and calf sales but no doubt there will be more about on July 15," he said.

"I think so without question people will come from far and wide."

The restrictions on the much loved sale came into place on March 24 and saw strict restrictions on attendance and a limited array of stock for sale.

Currently, attendees can purchase and sell pigs and calves from the sale under strict hygiene regulations.

Mr Bourke said the sale hadn't experienced any set backs like the pandemic in its 36 years.

"It would be tough on people who sell poultry there every week, I'm continuously getting phone calls from people about when we're going to start back," he said.

"It'd be good to get them all back here how it used to be, very much so, it'll be reassuring."

Mr Bourke said the saleyard will revise the positioning of poultry sale cages, to ensure visitors can practice safe social distancing.

The poultry sale usually attracts dozens of crowds and it will be a new challenge to ensure safe social distancing when it returns.

"We'll adjust selling cages to allow to sell down two rows and not just one," he said.

"There will be staff there to keep an eye on people and make sure they are keeping a safe social distance."

On July 15 visitors will be instructed to sign in with their details and enter through a gate.

There will be sanitisation stations throughout the venue.

While there's no indication of when the Bric-a-brac sale will come back to the Pig and Calf, Mr Bourke said it will be great to have more people back.

"Hopefully it will all work out well."