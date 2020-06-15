REVEALED: Renovation master plan for Assumption College

FRESH FACE: Ryan Pike, Hanna McIvor and Luci Donovan walk through the new school entry at Assumption College.

THE final stage in Assumption College’s renovation overhaul has been completed.

On Friday, the Warwick high school unveiled the new entry to the school.

“The front entry statement has been designed to improve the street appeal of Assumption College and together with the proposed signage, the new entrance will clearly identify the college as a Catholic educational facility,” a school spokesman said.

Under construction since January, the project is the last in a three-step “master plan” which included revamps to hospitality rooms and the southern courtyard.

But the renovations are far from over.

“The Assumption College master plan now continues on from these completed stages and includes the proposed construction of a new information and learning centre (library) which is the subject of a current grant application through the Australian Government,” the spokesman said.

The school campus has undergone several big changes over the past year, including a $4.5 million upgrade to its sport and industrial arts centre, and the welcoming of new principal Simon Fleming following a departure of Kort Goodman in November last year.

The three stages were self-funded by Assumption College, with assistance from the local Catholic community.

The college is in the early stages of planning an official opening and details.