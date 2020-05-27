REVEALED: Roadworks you need to know about

ROADWORK AHEAD: Planned, completed and current roadworks in the region.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has updated the progress of planned roadworks for 2020.

Current roadworks:

The two pedestrian bridges in Stanthorpe on the cycle network are nearing completion within the factory and they are expected to be installed by the end of June. The approaches will then be installed in July.

Upper Forest Springs Bridge is nearing completion and the council will be undertaking the approach works. It’s expected to be open to traffic by the end of June.

The Forde St Allora rehabilitation is currently being undertaken and due for completion by the end of May.

Recently Completed roadworks:

At Wallangarra the sealing of Margetts, Folkstone, and Barawell streets has recently been completed.

The Forest Plain Rd widening and rehabilitation is complete and open to traffic.

Resheeting of sections of Goldfields Rd is complete. Sections of Pikedale Rd will be

complete by the end of May.

The curbing is complete for Theo Cantor Park, Men’s Shed and Woodworkers and the internal roadworks are expected to be sealed by the end of May.

Planned roadworks:

The design is complete for Bourkes Rd bridge. Construction is expected to commence in May to be complete in July.

Design has commenced mid-May and project milestones have been agreed on for the Depot/Ogilvie/East St upgrade. The project is scheduled for commencement in early 2021.

The design of the sealing of Link Rd to Brunckhorst Ave is complete. Tender documents for construction of this project are currently being completed.

The contract has been awarded and works expected to commence on the Freestone Rd widening in late May.

Donnelly Castle Rd rehabilitation is due to commence in May.

Council staff have also met with the Queensland Reconstruction Authority to commence the recovery process for the flooding event of February 2020.

The Southern Downs Regional Council will discuss it in their meeting tomorrow, May 27.