Revealed: Six Aussie venues to host World Cup games

Sydney has been chosen to host the 2023 Women's World Cup final with matches in the elite tournament set to be played in Australian cities including Adelaide.

FIFA confirmed the host cities for the tournament, the first women's edition to feature 32 teams, on Thursday morning with the final to be played at Stadium Australia.

Across Australia and New Zealand, 10 stadiums will host the 64 matches with two in Sydney including at the soon to be completed Sydney Football Stadium - while one other stadium has been selected from each of the other host cities.

But the MCG has not been picked as a venue, with AAMI Park in Melbourne set to be used.

Last year the MCG hosted a world record crowd for a women's sporting event when Australia won the T20 World Cup in front of more than 86,000 fans.

The cities and stadiums were chosen after an eight-month review process involving 12 candidate cities and 13 stadiums.

Newcastle, Launceston and Christchurch were the cities to miss out on matches.

The #FIFAWWC 2023 host cities have been revealed.



🏟 Opening match: Eden Park, Auckland

🏆 Final match: Stadium Australia, Sydney



— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) March 31, 2021

The Women's World Cup in France in 2019 used nine stadiums.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be the biggest sporting event on Australian soil since the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, showcasing Australia and New Zealand to a global audience of over one billion people," Football Australia president Chris Nikou said.

"Today's announcement of the Host Cities and match venues for the tournament is a major milestone in the build-up to the next FIFA Women's World Cup - a tournament that will unite nations, inspire generations, and provide our diverse and multicultural game with the perfect platform to grow over the coming years."

Auckland's Eden Park has been chosen for the tournament opener in July 2023.

The host cities and stadiums are:

Adelaide - Hindmarsh Stadium

Auckland - Eden Park

Brisbane - Brisbane Stadium

Dunedin - Dunedin Stadium

Hamilton - Waikato Stadium

Melbourne - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Perth - Perth Rectangular Stadium

Sydney - Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium

Wellington - Wellington Stadium

Originally published as Revealed: Six Aussie venues to host World Cup games