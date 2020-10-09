Menu
FINISHING TOUCHES: Early estimates by building company Active Built said construction would be finished by the end of the year.
News

REVEALED: Store confirmed for prime Albion St spot

Tessa Flemming
9th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
WARWICK shoppers have been given their first look at the new Supercheap Auto, with the brand officially confirming a store move.

The automotive parts and accessories retailer will move from 20 Albion St into the new spot at the corner of Fitzroy and Albion Sts.

Store manager Andre Pukas hinted that “proposal dates are coming soon”.

“At this stage, we know we’re moving into a new store down the road,” he said.

“Council activity has prevented an earlier move but it is absolutely wonderful news.”

ALMOST READY: New drafts show what the Albion St spot will become once completed. PICTURE: AURA DESIGN & DRAFTING PTY LTD
The Albion St land was acquired by Brisbane investor John Kearney in 2017, with speculation heavily following the space for years.

Mr Pukas confirmed the move was due to the 20 Albion St lease coming to an end in January 2021.

He did yet know if the new store would also offer more job opportunities.

The new development images came before Southern Downs Regional Council this week as the Director of Sustainable Development Jane Stroud approved minor fence and landscaping changes.

WELCOME: Vic Pennisi said new business was welcome with “open arms” back in May, at the beginning of construction.
Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said earlier this year he welcomed the influx of retail development, including the 850sq m spot.

“There are people knocking on our door and they want to make the Southern Downs their home,” he said.

“They want to invest here and they’re looking for opportunities.”

