REVEALED: The most exclusive properties on the Coffs Coast

Nothing says luxury like a plunge pool with a view. 2/131 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour

With homelessness on the rise, house prices soaring and ballooning rents forcing people to move away, perhaps there has never been a better time to check out the regions most exclusive homes.

Dare to dream.

18 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach - $2.975 million

This could be you if you buy 18 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach. Photo: realeastate.com.au

Realestate.com.au's home loan calculator estimates loan repayments at a mere $12,589 a month, meaning this oceanfront gem is a steal.

18 Oceanfront Drive. Photo: realeastate.com.au

With French oak flooring, an outrageously-long fireplace and "breathtaking" Italian Aria stone benchtops it's no wonder the agent twists the knife by reminding us "only one of the fortunate few will get to call (it) home". Yeah? No s***.

129C Mackays Road, Coffs Harbour - $2.5 million

The kitchen in 129C Mackays Road. Yep, we were thinking the exact same thing. Photo: realeastate.com.au

No doubt this property derives its value from the 16 acres nestled into the edge of the Great Dividing Range and the outrageous view because from the look of the kitchen, it's almost like there's an errant zero in the price.

129C Mackays Road is a wood-lovers dream. Photo: realeastate.com.au

Unless of course you made all your money in the 70s and still have an unhealthy love of lime green laminate benchtops and wood-panel walls.

2/131 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour - $2.195 million

If the plunge pool is too cold, try the spa. Coffs Harbour

Living in apartment two at 'Sea La Vie' could be a struggle for those with a deep hatred of puns, especially as one can't help but think at some point someone really screwed up and somewhere out there is a retirees boat with 'Seaview Apartments' emblazoned across its side.

Mmmmm...Luxury.

Though the most important feature at this outrageous home is obviously the powder room, a room that most people would never understand.

139 Edinburgh Street, Coffs Harbour - $1,999,000 - $2,198,000 million

Don’t like stairs? Use a lift. Photo: realeastate.com.au

Kudos to the vendor for the clever psychological pricing of $1,999,000, I wonder if that works for multimillion-dollar houses as well as it does for a $1.99 pack of Iced Vovos?

Delicious biscuits aside, the real potential in this property lies in being able to recreate that iconic scene from Mission Impossible every day with your very own commercial lift.

43A Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga - $2,300,000 - $2,395,000 million

Put that dusty telescope to good use. Photo: realeastate.com.au

This one's for those parents who forked out silly money on a telescope thinking, "that would be really fun to get into with the kids", only for it to gather dust after the tech-savvy darlings preferred Google Sky on their iPads.

The views are alright at 43A Hearnes Lake Road. Photo: realeastate.com.au

Why not double down and move into a place with a built in observatory?

