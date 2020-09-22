AN ART deco mansion is one of the Territory's most lusted over Airbnbs.

The "Magnificent Mansion" in Bayview, owned by Sue Fraser-Adams, is one of the most "wish-listed" properties by Territorians over the past two months.

Ms Fraser-Adams established the home as an Airbnb six years ago.

Magnificent Mansion in Bayview is one of the NT's must wish-listed Airbnbs. Picture: SUPPLIED

She said she was inspired by her worldwide travels to make it a family friendly, relaxing getaway.

"I take the view that people, when they come for a holiday or business or whatever, they want to have a rest," she said. "That's why we focus on having games, toys, puzzles and books for children, as well as a little library for the adults."

Magnificent Mansion in Bayview is one of the NT's must wish-listed Airbnbs. Picture: SUPPLIED

She credited the home's success to her team who helped maintain it.

"There's no way I could do it on my own," she said. "We must be doing something right because they really do an excellent job."

Airbnb's most wish-listed homes in the Territory by Territorians (June - August 2020):

1. The Rozak House - Lake Bennett

2. Magnificent mansion - Bayview

3. Sky view apartment - Darwin City

4. Hideaway Litchfield - Rakula

5. Marina Views - Darwin

Originally published as REVEALED: The Territory's most wish-listed Airbnbs