REVEALED: The Warwick cars mostly likely to be stolen

KEEP SAFE: Motorists in Warwick should take these tips on-board to avoid being targeted by brazen thieves.

WARWICK has ranked in the top spot for likely car bandits across the Southern Downs, according to newly revealed data.

According to RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross, over the last three years, the insurance company had seen 37 members have their cars stolen from local homes.

The majority of localised claims came from Warwick and Goondiwindi.

The most popular vehicles stolen in Warwick match statewide data, with various Toyota and Holden models seen in the top five.

“This isn’t because these cars are easy to steal, it’s more because they’re very common in Queensland and their parts are often easier for thieves to on-sell,” Ms Ross said.

She urged drivers to practice caution to avoid being caught out by such thieves.

“Unfortunately, most thefts are opportunistic, so you need to have your wits about you. We know one in two vehicles are stolen right after the thief has located and pinched the car keys, which are often left in plain sight,” she said.

“Make sure you’re treating your keys like cash, never leave them near an open window, an unlocked door or on a cafe table.

“All it takes is a few seconds for a thief to grab them and steal your car.”

The information comes as teens were caught red-handed in an attempted theft early last month.