REVEALED: The Warwick school with the best OP scores

Scots PGC had the second most graduate with OPs between one and five, with six of their students in the highest band.

A WARWICK highschool has helped more students achieve better OP scores than any other educational facility in the Southern Downs, with nearly 20% of their OP eligible students receiving scores between 1 and 5.

The Queensland Curriculum & Assessment Authority recently released the Year 12 outcomes for schools across the Darling Downs, with Warwick State High School having 10 graduating students receive OPs in the highest band last year.

Altogether, 59 students at Warwick State High School were OP eligible, with 141 receiving their Queensland Certificate of Education.

94% of students who applied for university got into their degrees.

Across the Darling Downs, Toowoomba schools outranked the rest of the region with Toowoomba Grammar School having 41 graduates receive OPs between 1 and 5, Fairholme College 28 and Concordia Lutheran College 17.

The List

Warwick State High School, 10

Scots PGC College, 7

Assumption College, 6

Stanthorpe State High School, 5

The School of Total Education, 2

Clifton State High School, 2

St Joseph's School, Stanthorpe, 1

Warwick Christian College, 0