REVEALED: The worst spots to park in Warwick

DESPITE being a country town, Warwick still has its fair share of parking woes.

The CBD is often crammed with cars, prompting motorists to drive up and down the main street waiting for a park to become vacant or having to park a little further afield.

The car park behind the town hall is often full to capacity and the hospital carpark, even with its recent upgrades, suffers the same fate.

In a day and age when residents seem to want to park as close as possible to their destination, there is no shortage of opinions on where the worst place to park in Warwick is.

This week we asked our readers that very question and the results are in.

Surprisingly, the Supercheap Auto carpark came out on top.

Tight spots and little turning room had the majority of our readers up in arms, with some even refusing to park there.

Next up was Palmerin St, with most readers cursing the amount of time some motorists tie up parking spots for.

Chad Shepherd suggested parking in Palmerin St should be regulated to 30 minutes maximum.

"There's nothing worse than going down town to pay bills on your lunch break just to have every car park filled by oldies who have nothing better to do with their day than walk around," he said.

Brian Kroie said Warwick main street parking was a joke.

"It's dangerous for one," he said.

"It should be reverse parking so it is easier to leave your park and merg into traffic instead of trying to back out into it.

"Traffic will wait for you to park but won't to let you out trying to edge out us a joke it's all backward here."

Keith Reid suggested congestion in the city centre could be minimised by building shops and shopping centres in other parts of town.

"If you want or need something you have to go to one area of town," he said,

"Everything is congested to that one zone.

"Warwick is getting bigger and expanding yet the city center is the same.

"There are so many new places that could handle new shops, like Glennie Heights."

Sitting third on the list of the worst places to park in Warwick is the hospital.

About two years ago the carpark was doubled in size but that hasn't stopped the need for even more spaces at the facility.

Lesley Buchner said the hospital car park was her pick.

"Plenty of staff park in there, so there's no room for other people," she said.

Five other readers also felt the same, some labelling it a joke.

Aldi and the Condamine Medical Centre round out the top five, with residents blaming small parking spots and careless drivers as reasons why they deem it the worst spot to park in town.

Also making the list were Grafton St in the CBD and Queensland X-ray, for congestion and the size of the parking spots.

However, there was some positivity from readers.

Julie Donovan said there were plenty of parks out the back of Target.

"All you need to do is walk," she said.

"They say it's good for you."