REVEALED: The worst traffic lights in Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 27th Jun 2017 11:30 AM Updated: 11:54 AM
Warwick's worst traffic lights
Warwick's worst traffic lights

TRAFFIC isn't necessarily something readers might associate with Warwick, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have its occasional infuriating moments.

This week, the Toowoomba Chronicle told the story of a commuter in the Garden City who was forced to wait a mammoth seven minute waiting for traffic lights to change in their favour.

Needless to say, they grew tired of waiting and made a u-turn to escape the seemingly never-ending wait.

Yesterday the Daily News asked readers to nominate Warwick's worst traffic lights and the results are in.

The lights smack bang in the centre of town at Palmerin and Grafton Sts seem to give locals the most irritation, as four sets of pedestrians and traffic sit and wait their turn.

Waits here, especially as a pedestrian can seem like an eternity and even longer if somebody forgets to press the button.

Coming in a close second were the lights at the corner of Wood and Guy Sts.

Motorists wanting to turn into Wood St can expect a several minute wait here, especially at night when the lights favour highway traffic.

Carmela Hewson said these lights were known to make motorists wait.

"Especially at school time," she said.

"It lets about two cars go through at a time."

In third spot were the lights on the Albion and Fitzroy Sts intersection.

Even with the turning arrows, several Warwick motorists complained the amount of time given to turn was insufficient.

Motorist June Ruttley-Edge said she believed these were Warwick's worst lights.

"They give you no time to turn right onto Albion or cross Albion St," she said.

"You're lucky if three cars in every five or six make it before they change in the evenings, night and mornings."

"They're okay through the day."

What do you think? Are these the worst traffic lights in Warwick?

Let us know by voting in our poll below.

Reader poll

What are the worst traffic lights in Warwick?

View Results
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  road rage traffic lights warwick

