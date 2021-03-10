Revealed: Tragic reality of Qld’s motorcycle death toll

An alarming number of motorcyclists are being killed on Queensland roads as motorcycle registrations skyrocket to unprecedented levels.

Motorcycle registrations in Queensland increased by 8922 in the eight months between April 30 and December 31 - almost as high as what was seen in the prior three years combined.

It has been followed by a tragic spike in deaths, with 20 motorcyclists losing their lives this year - making up about 40 per cent of the 2021 road toll.

About the same time last year, 6 motorcyclists had lost their lives - with this year's motorcycle fatality toll about 117.4 per cent above the five year average for this time of year.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said there had been a "shocking start" to the year on Queensland roads as he appealed to every driver and rider to look out for themselves and others.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"Motorbikes can be fun, economical and safe, but unfortunately even the most well-protected rider, with the safest gear, is likely to come off second best if they crash," he said.

"It doesn't matter if you're an experienced rider, returning to riding, or just starting out, it is essential you keep your wits about you and trust your instincts on the road."

Mr Bailey said the government would work with the motorbike community through a series of "collaborative workshops" to look at potential road safety policy and education initiatives.

"We've previously rolled out a range of strategies, education and training curriculums, infrastructure programs and licensing reforms aimed at motorbike riders but it's clear more needs to be done," he said.

"A series of workshops are now being held across the state to help us develop effective and (innovative) solutions to rider safety.

"These workshops have been designed in collaboration with motorbike riders, for motorbike riders and we want to hear from as many riders as possible."

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said that "anecdotally", people were not travelling as much during COVID-19, so it was possible that Queenslanders had funnelled money into purchases they wouldn't usually have been able to afford.

Lauren Ritchie of the RACQ. Photo: Contributed

"Motorcyclists are one of our most vulnerable road users and in the event of a crash, are approximately 30 times more likely to be killed than those in cars," Ms Ritchie said.

"If more people are riding motorcycles, there's more potential for motorcycle crashes."

Originally published as Revealed: Tragic reality of Qld's motorcycle death toll