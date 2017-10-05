REVEALED: Warwick housing trends

GOING STEADY: Warwick housing prices have remained unchanged in six years.

GOING STEADY: Warwick housing prices have remained unchanged in six years. Photobuay

WARWICK house prices have not budged in six years, as the average price for a house in the Rose City has remained about $255,000 since 2011.

In a suburb profile released by domain.com.au, Warwick is shown to have only experienced minimal fluctuation in this time.

The highest average house price was seen in 2014 with $264,000, while in 2012 the average price dipped to $240,000.

In 2017, the price sits at $254,000 while in 2011 the price was $255,000.

According to the data, the average amount of days a 3-bedroom house will spend on the market in Warwick was said to be 205, with a total of 118 of these homes selling so far this year.

A 4-bedroom house owner can expect the property to be on the market for about 275 days.

In terms of the inhabitants of those houses, the data shows a fairly even split between singles and families.

According to Domain, 46% of people living in Warwick are families while 54% are singles.

The most popular occupation among residents is retail trade sitting at 16% of people, while manufacturing and health care both account for 11% of the workforce.

Helen Harm of Helen Harm Real Estate said prices had remained stable but development in the area could see house prices rise.

"We haven't had the incremental increase that other centres have had but with the amount of activity that's happening around the area now I'm hopeful we will get a price rise,” she said.

Mrs Harm said the past six months had seen an influx in investors in the area, but high rates was a deterrent for some.

"For what you can buy a house for are a much higher percentage than for other places,” she said.

"They're happy, it's just when an investor has a look at the ongoing cost that kills it a bit with our rates.

"It's significant factor when they decide whether they're going to invest here or not.”

Both people from interstate and intrastate had been buying up in the Rose City, many of which were moving back to Warwick after living elsewhere.

Homes that are environmentally friendly have also become a point of interest, according to Mrs Harm.

"People who have an income that are looking as part of their superannuation package,” Mrs Harm said.

"People who are looking to retire come our way, they're looking at the ongoing costs.

"We've got a significant number of homes in the area that now have solar panels, that's become something they're looking at.”