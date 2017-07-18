REVEALED: Warwick motorists paying 30% more for fuel

HIGH fuel prices are a constant gripe for Warwick motorists and the annoyance is only set to rise with news Ipswich motorists are paying far less at the bowser.

The Queensland Times reported yesterday fuel prices in the region had slipped below $1 a litre at some service stations.

Discounted unleaded was on sale for just over 98 cents at Caltex Yamanto.

Motorists in Warwick are paying about 30% more for a litre of fuel.

The average price of unleaded fuel across Ipswich yesterday, across the 4305 and 4306 postcodes, is 104.6c.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said south-east Queensland price market has gone into a price hike phase so Ipswich locals should buy now or risk paying more.

"It won't so we've already seen prices starting to go up in Brisbane and Ipswich closely follows that cycle so we'd be urging drivers to buy now,” she said.

"These low prices won't last long. It's been nearly a year since prices have been this low.

"We are in the very cheap phase of the price cycle and there's a difference in 20 or 30 cents per litre in the cycle.

"Prices at some Brisbane service stations have gone up to 132.9 and that's the price some Ipswich stations will follow suit.”

The price cycle only affects metropolitan areas, so Warwick driver's wallets are at the mercy of the prices set by the service stations themselves.

As of late yesterday afternoon, unleaded fuel prices in Warwick looked like this: