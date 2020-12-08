REVEALED: Warwick schools suspend 400+ students yearly

SUSPENSION RATES: These are the number of students suspended from Warwick state schools over the last five years. Picture: file

A COMPREHENSIVE analysis of Queensland state schools has put Warwick’s own under the microscope, revealing how many suspensions each dished out and how severe they may have been.

The study revealed Queensland handed out a massive 374,605 suspensions between 2015 and 2019, almost three times more than the ACT and nearly twice as many as NSW.

Dozens of schools across the Warwick area were included in the survey, with many recording totals well into the hundreds across the five-year period.

Short suspensions range from one to 10 days and a long suspension from 11 to 20, while an exclusion prohibits a student from attending school for up to 12 months, and a principal can then cancel a student’s enrolment if they are older than 16.

Warwick State High School had more than twice the number of suspensions of any other school on the Southern Downs at 1868, with its fellow high school in Stanthorpe its nearest rival at 755.

Warwick East and Warwick West were well ahead of other primary schools across the region, with 131 and 118 respectively.

Only Warwick High and Stanthorpe High recorded enrolment cancellations due to the age cut-off, though several other schools enforced exclusions across all grades.

Here is how the rest of the region fared:

WARWICK

Warwick High – 1868 (1758 short suspensions, 63 long, 31 exclusions, 16 cancellations)

Warwick East – 131 (128 short, 2 long, 1 exclusion)

Warwick West – 118 (116 short, 2 long)

Warwick Central – 60 (53 short, 7 long)

Glennie Heights – 32 (29 short, 3 long)

Leyburn – 22 (22 short)

Wheatvale – 20 (19 short, 1 long)

Maryvale – 9 (9 short)

Yangan – 9 (9 short)

Karara – 3 (did not specify)

ALLORA

Allora P-10 State – 86 (76 short, 1 long, 9 exclusions)

KILLARNEY

Killarney P-10 – 55 (52 short, 3 long)

STANTHORPE AND GRANITE BELT

Stanthorpe High – 755 (697 short, 35 long, 12 exclusions, 11 cancellations)

Glen Aplin State School – 23 (23 short)

Severnlea State School – 20 (20 short)

Wheatvale State School – 20 (19 short, 1 long)

Broadwater State School – 14 (14 short)

Amiens State School – 4 (did not specify)

Dalveen – 4 (did not specify)

Thulimbah – 4 (did not specify)

Ballandean – 3 (did not specify)

The Summit – 3 (did not specify)

Greenlands – 1 (did not specify)

Wallangarra – 1 (did not specify)

