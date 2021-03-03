Menu
EXPOSED: These are the Warwick streets most targeted by thieves. Picture: Tom Weber
Crime

REVEALED: Warwick streets most targeted by break-ins

Jessica Paul
3rd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Nearly 80 Warwick residents were victims of a break-in or robbery within the past year, with a significant number of these occurring within the CBD alone.

Based on data from the Queensland Police Service dated March 2, 2020 – March 1, 2021, the Daily News can reveal 79 Warwick homes were broken into within these dates.

Several areas across the Rose City CBD seemed most frequently hit by criminals over the 76 unlawful entries and three robberies.

These were the top 10 streets most commonly targeted by Warwick criminals.

WARWICK BREAK-IN HOT SPOTS

Stewart Ave – 7

Percy St – 5

Wood St – 3

Lyons St – 4

Pratten St – 4

Grafton St – 3

Denham St – 3

Yarrawonga St – 3

Myall Ave – 2

Myrtle Ave – 2

Close to half of the past year’s break-ins took place between December last year and February, with 10 occurring within each of the three months.

July and October last year also saw noticeable spikes in unlawful entry crimes, with eight and nine respectively.

Break-ins and robberies were almost twice as likely to occur at midnight than at any other time of day, with 10pm and 4pm the next most common time slots.

WARWICK BREAK-IN PRIME TIME

Monday 10pm – 6am – 6

Sunday 10pm – 6am – 6

Saturday 2pm – 10pm – 6

Friday 2pm – 10pm – 5

Monday 2pm – 10pm – 5

