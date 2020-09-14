REVEALED: Warwick’s alarming roadkill total

ROADKILL: Our region’s roads are some of the state’s worst for animal collisions. Pic: Sam Ruttyn

NEWLY released data shows Warwick and surrounds continue to be a major worry for roadside animal collisions.

Queensland insurance company RACQ said the Southern and Darling Downs region had amassed 691 collisions this year alone, with a whopping 2,386 total over a three-year period from 2017.

While numbers were down by 155 collisions from the 2018/19 to the 2019/20 period, RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the statistics were still alarming.

“Our RACQ insurance data has sadly shown our members have recorded more than 2,380 collisions with animals across the Southern and Darling Downs region, which is terrible news for both animals and local drivers,” Ms Ross said.

“July, August and September were the three worst months for animal collisions, with spring breeding season commencing and animals more likely to seek food or shelter alongside roads.

“However, animal collisions can happen at any time of year, which is why we’re urging drivers to slow down and take care.”

Data matches that of insurance company AAMI which showed Warwick was the eighth-worst town statewide in 2019 for roadkill crashes.

2020 data from AAMI similarly shows the trend continues to plague our region, with Goondiwindi ranking in second place, beaten only by Roma.

Kristie Newton from Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) said the summer bushfires immensely impacted the number of animals left displaced and vulnerable.

“As native animals come closer to the road to feed, drivers should be extra vigilant, especially near water sources like creeks or gullies where thick fog can occur and reduce drivers’ visibility,” she said.

Ms Ross added to this, noting drivers needed to pay more attention in adverse conditions on our roads.

“We know dawn and dusk are peak times for animal collisions, so pay even more attention if you have to be out on the road at these times, and if you do hit an animal and it survives, please call your local animal rescue service,’ she said.

