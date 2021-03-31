REVEALED: Warwick’s best brunch winner

As if their ninth anniversary wasn’t enough cause for celebration, the team at Belle Vue Cafe has now been voted in as the Warwick community’s favourite brunch spot.

Nearly a decade as one of the cafe mainstays on Palmerin St also enabled co-owners Mark and Rosie Favero to open their specialty store Pickle & Must Delicatessen in 2017, with the popularity of both ventures only increasing.

Alongside their extensive range of coffees, brunch dishes, and sweet treats, Mrs Favero said it was their team’s customer service that kept locals coming back.

“I reckon it’s our staff, for sure. They’re all bright and bubbly, everyone says hello and goodbye and makes people feel welcome,” Mrs Favero said.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Nine years ago owners Rosie and Mark Favero said they were thrilled to have been voted in as Warwick’s favourite brunch. Picture: Nicole Zurcas / Warwick Daily News

“For brunch we’ve got (options like) ‘eggs your way’, which is probably one of our bestsellers. I think our lumberjack cakes and carrot cakes are also a favourite … they’re all made by our chefs in-house.”

After an incredibly trying year for the hospitality industry during the COVID pandemic, Mrs Favero said the Belle Vue team was only able to bounce back as quickly as they did with the Warwick community’s unwavering support.

“Since COVID we’ve picked up and are just getting back into the swing of things, so I think we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing for now,” she said.

“It was essentially like having a year off, and now having to get back into (it) can be quite difficult.

“We’ve just got a really good clientele base. It’s relatively easy to get someone in the door, but when they keep coming back it makes you feel really good.”

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Search for missing bushwalker enters third day

Warwick tourism operator ‘devastated’ by Easter threat

MASKED UP: Day 1 of mask mandate in Warwick